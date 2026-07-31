Insider Reveals Mets’ Asking Price in Freddy Peralta Trade Talks

The New York Mets are going to be sellers at the trade deadline, and the one name that everyone is keeping tabs on is starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. Despite being picked up in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers just over the offseason, Peralta is widely expected to be on the move ahead of the deadline.

While he hasn’t come close to reaching the heights he hit in 2025 with the Brewers, teams across the league have continued to show interest in acquiring Peralta. New York doesn’t have a ton of leverage, but it knows Peralta is an in-demand player, which has reportedly led to the front office establishing a very high asking price in trade talks.

Mets’ Asking Price for Freddy Peralta, Revealed

As part of their busy offseason, the Mets picked up Peralta and fellow pitcher Tobias Myers in exchange for a pair of top prospects (Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams). That was quite a hefty price for New York to pay, especially with Peralta entering the final year of his contract, but the team was confident it could sign him to a new deal.

The offseason came and went without Peralta getting a contract extension, and with the Mets struggling, it is looking more and more likely that he will be on the move. It certainly doesn’t help that Peralta hasn’t exactly lived up to the high billing he showed up in town with, as he’s posted a 5-9 record with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 22 starts.

New York could risk losing Peralta for nothing in free agency over the offseason, or it could trade him for the second time in less than a year. The Mets know they aren’t going to be able to recoup the haul they gave the Brewers for him, but the team’s reported asking price indicates they aren’t exactly going to give Peralta away for free.

“The New York Mets are asking teams for a top-100 prospect and more in their early conversations with teams about Freddy Peralta, said people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity in exchange for candor,” Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported. “The Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are among the clubs showing strong interest in Peralta.”

Mets Must Make Big Decision on Freddy Peralta

Right now, it seems like the starting pitcher trade market is waiting on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. If Skubal ends up coming off the board, that would leave Peralta as arguably the top starting pitcher trade candidate in the league, so New York isn’t exactly going to be in a rush to make a decision on his future until the Tigers figure out what their plan of attack is.

In the meantime, Peralta will make what could be his final start with the Mets on Friday night against the Miami Marlins. He hasn’t been great this year, but if he can turn in a strong performance, that could go a long way towards helping New York get the return it is looking for in exchange for the two-time All-Star. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and all eyes are going to be on Peralta to see how he fares in what could be his most important outing of the year.