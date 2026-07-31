Mets’ Receive Luke Weaver Trade Interest from Top NL Contender

The New York Mets are among a small group of teams that know for certain they will be operating as sellers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. With a 47-63 record, the Mets have been one of the most disappointing teams in the majors this year, and the front office appears intent on moving on from a handful of veteran players while it still can.

New York could move off of some big names, but one of the more unheralded trade candidates on the team’s roster is veteran relief pitcher Luke Weaver. Relief pitchers are always a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and with the rumor mill beginning to heat up, it sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers are making a push to bring Weaver to town.

Mets’ Luke Weaver Being Pursued by the Brewers on the Trade Market

We already saw the Mets begin to unload from their bullpen on Thursday night when they sent A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for a pair of prospects. And yet, while Minter was a coveted reliever, the price that Weaver could fetch if he gets dealt would be significantly better than what New York just got from Minnesota.

After making the crosstown jump from the New York Yankees to the Mets, Weaver has proven that his postseason struggles last year are a thing of the past. In 41 appearances, Weaver has been as dominant as ever, posting a 1.88 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 43 innings of work. After turning himself into one of the top setup men in the league during his time with the Yanks, Weaver has earned that billing once again this year.

Not only is Weaver pitching well, but he’s also under team control for the 2027 campaign, which only makes him a more valuable commodity. While several teams are showing interest in Weaver, the Brewers have emerged as one of the frontrunners for his services if he winds up being dealt before the trade deadline.

“The Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams showing strong interest in New York Mets right-handed reliever Luke Weaver, according to people briefed on the conversations who were not authorized to speak freely,” Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported. “There is high interest around the league in Weaver … Some teams regard him as the best reliever available if the San Diego Padres do not trade from their bullpen.”

Should the Mets Trade Luke Weaver?

Whereas the Mets’ motivation for moving on from several of their other trade candidates revolves around the fact that they could leave in free agency for nothing over the offseason, Weaver is in a unique spot, as he still has one year left on his contract. As a result, New York isn’t in a rush to unload him, which gives the front office the sort of leverage it doesn’t have when it comes to discussing trades for some of its other players.

And yet, if the Mets are going to sell, it makes sense to have a fire sale and start from scratch. We’ve seen Weaver struggle in the past, so if things unravel for him, his trade value would quickly diminish. New York would be selling high on Weaver if it decides to move him, and while it may be a tough pill to swallow, it would be in the best interest for the team’s future to unload him while it can.