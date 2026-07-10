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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Red Sox Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 04: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets dons a Fourth of July themed hat during fielding practice before the game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday (also at home).

Bo Bichette finished with one RBI and no hits.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

GettyBo Bichette #19 looks on after hitting a sacrifice fly out allowing Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets to score during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field on July 09, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

For Friday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/10 A. Ewing CF J. Soto LF F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF J. Polanco DH J. Young 1B F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Short 2B N. McLean SP”

Bichette has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season with New York.

He comes into the series batting .256 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in 94 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets reacts to the crowd before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 01, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@WardyNYM: “Bichette gets the day off and Short gets the start right away Hate to see that, but hopefully the offense can stay hot tonight I’m expecting a solid pitchers duel between Gray and McLean though”

@Masterflip_: “Hoping Bo Bichette is alright. He exited yesterday’s game in the 9th inning and is missing from tonight’s lineup.”

@metsnewsletter: “Bo Bichette not in the Mets lineup for the first time this season.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Red Sox Series

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