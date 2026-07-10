New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision Before Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday (also at home).

Bo Bichette finished with one RBI and no hits.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

For Friday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Mets 7/10 A. Ewing CF J. Soto LF F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF J. Polanco DH J. Young 1B F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Short 2B N. McLean SP”

Bichette has been removed from the lineup on Friday.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season with New York.

He comes into the series batting .256 with 97 hits, 10 home runs, 51 RBIs, 48 runs and one stolen base in 94 games.

Social Media Reacts To Friday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@WardyNYM: “Bichette gets the day off and Short gets the start right away Hate to see that, but hopefully the offense can stay hot tonight I’m expecting a solid pitchers duel between Gray and McLean though”

@Masterflip_: “Hoping Bo Bichette is alright. He exited yesterday’s game in the 9th inning and is missing from tonight’s lineup.”

@metsnewsletter: “Bo Bichette not in the Mets lineup for the first time this season.”