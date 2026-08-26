Bo Bichette Is Paying It Forward to the Mets’ Next Generation

The New York Mets executed a fire sale during the trade deadline. However, the future of Queens will appear sooner than most expect. Powered by strong showings by Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Nolan McLean, and others, the Amazins look like the quick turn to the future is starting to pay dividends. However, one underrated fact is that veteran infielder Bo Bichette is taking on the role of mentoring rookies, helping them acclimate to life in the majors.

When Bichette debuted for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, he joined a struggling team. It took the arrival of a veteran, Marcus Semien, to place the game into proper perspective. As a result, the two-time All-Star continues to pay it forward, attempting to instill the knowledge that Semien provided him with, something the Mets rookies can use. Bichette told Will Sammon of The Athletic how a veteran presence helped him.

I got two words for you: Carson Benge and AJ Ewing… Must-see TV. pic.twitter.com/DXd7gCn2e1 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 17, 2026

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At times, I wished I had a more established player along the way to help me in my first couple of years. Eventually, Marcus came along and helped me a lot. I’ve always wanted to be ready to impact guys going through their first year or two in the big leagues.”

To remedy this, Bichetter takes it upon himself to help, a point not lost on Ewing.

“Everyone who talks to Bo every single day knows exactly what to expect from him. “That means a lot. It makes him very approachable.”

#Mets Carson Benge starts his career -> 17 for 90 | .188 BA People started to say he wasn’t ready. He’s batting .301 in the 385 AB since -> 14 HR | 3 3B | 15 2B Luckily #Mets fans have always been patient with rookies…🙄#LGM #MetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/ChEg8eS146 — Angry Mike (@AngryMike24) August 26, 2026

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Veteran Rebound

Bichette started the season roughly. However, over the last month, he’s improved. For example, his .341 batting average with balls in play ranks sixth among all MLB third basemen. In that same time period, his .342 on-base percentage claims the No. 2 spot.

With Bichette’s impending decision on whether to opt out after the season, his recent surge in performance could have positive implications.

Carson Benge has been among the best players in the National League since the trade deadline 💪 (h/t @mike_petriello) pic.twitter.com/8JibnNQ7Bq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 26, 2026

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Approach Paying Dividends

Granted, most Mets fans lambasted general manager David Stearns for his offseason move, especially Jorge Polanco and Freddy Peralta. However, bringing Benge on from the start of Spring Training and Ewing shortly after provides the team with hope. Benge, in the opinion of many, is a top 3 candidate for National League Rookie of the Year. Currently, Benge is slashing .282/.342/.431 with 16 home runs and 53 runs batted in.

He blends developing power with existing speed (19 steals in 23 attempts). Ewing, still rather rough in his debut season, currently hits .244 but has the upside to make that climb, along with excellent defense. Bichette, the mentor, exhibits pride in the progress of his young teammates.

“I see potential in them that they could be really great players for a long time… They both want to be great; that’s the biggest thing. I really just want to be a small part in their journey toward becoming those players.”

The Mets, somehow, continue to enjoy a renaissance of sorts. With the playoffs a near impossibility, the team can focus on developing its young talent in hopes of building a strong foundation for years to come. In a quiet but significant way, Bichette continues to guide the team.