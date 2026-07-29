Mets’ Freddy Peralta Generating Trade Buzz From Surprise Team: Report

The New York Mets are expected to be sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, with the team having multiple players that opposing organizations are asking about.

None are bigger than starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who is expected to be moved before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Peralta was acquired by the Mets over the offseason, but his time in New York hasn’t gone to plan.

The right-hander has struggled to replicate his ace ability in Queens, and it’s likely to lead to him joining a new team for the stretch run. Overall, Peralta has made 22 starts for the Mets, posting a 4.99 over 113.2 innings.

Peralta will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2026 season, leading to the Mets’ brass looking to trade him for some assets. So far, there have been multiple teams to inquire about Peralta, with the decision-makers trying to find the best deal.

But now, there seems to be a surprise team involved in the sweepstakes for the former All-Star: the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays Interested in Freddy Peralta

According to MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided, the Rays are showing interest in going after Peralta. Tampa Bay has been searching for ways to improve the starting rotation at the deadline.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are exploring a multitude of options to upgrade the major-league roster and have expressed interest in Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto and New York Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta in addition to Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, according to major-league sources,” Murray wrote.

Why Tampa Bay Rays Should Land Freddy Peralta

With the Rays wanting to add more depth to the starting rotation, Peralta could be the perfect addition. The right-hander wouldn’t require Tampa Bay to sell the farm, as a Tarik Skubal would, and he could be a strong bounce-back candidate.

The Rays normally don’t get involved in blockbuster trade talks, so Peralta could be a nice consolation prize. The right-hander has struggled this season, but Tampa Bay has been known to help pitchers get back on track with their coaching staff.

Peralta could benefit from a change of scenery, with Tampa Bay being a low-enough pressure situation for him to thrive. The veteran could also be intriguing to the Rays due to his low $8 million salary, which only has around $3 million left for the year.

Tampa Bay’s financial situation could make it tough for them to land a top-money name, making Peralta a better fit. Adding Peralta to a group that has Nick Martinez, Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and others could give Tampa Bay a legit playoff rotation.

The Rays are looking to be competitive in the playoffs this year, and having a former ace like Peralta could change everything for them. Tampa Bay is currently fighting for the top spot in the American League East, and bringing a player like Peralta in could give them an advantage.

Overall, the right-hander feels like a strong addition for a team like the Rays, and this could be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep run.