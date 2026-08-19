Mets Rookie Carson Benge Joins Darryl Strawberry in Exclusive Franchise History

As the New York Mets continue to find their way collectively after the fire sale, there are multiple positives for the franchise. The play of rookie outfielder Carson Benge resides at the top of the lists for a team playing out the string. While 2026 appears to be a lost season, Benge continues to show remarkable progress in his debut campaign. With a fourth-inning swing and a drive, Benge carved his name into the franchise record books, joining an all-time Mets great in very exclusive company.

Benge’s 15th home run off Michael King makes him the first Mets rookie to hit at least 15 home runs and steal at least 15 bases since Darryl Strawberry accomplished that feat back in 1983. The team took two of three from the San Diego Padres after sweeping the Washington Nationals. Granted, the team’s hot streak probably won’t affect the standings. Yet, Benge continues to cement himself as a cornerstone for a team that needs young talent to step up.

A Carson Benge homer powers the @Mets to a series victory! pic.twitter.com/3Eah0kaUfj — sports banter Hub (@GOsisike) August 19, 2026

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Making History and Winning Hearts

If you look at Benge’s home run off Padres starter Michael King (6.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 Ks), the at-bat shows the full experience first. Benge chased a pitch or two out of the strikeout, displaying an impatience that most rookies carry in abundance. However, on a full count, the pause and patience that gave the franchise hope showed through. Benge went with a pitch on the outside corner, smashing the ball to the left for an opposite-field home run.

With power and speed starting to develop, you’d think that Benge would just focus on offense, playing passable defense. In contrast, he recorded five assists since August 4, displaying not only elite arm strength but also timing and a quick release with accuracy to cut down runners at the plate.

“It’s always good to go up there and catch a barrel, no matter which way it comes” Carson Benge talks about his home run today: https://t.co/5ak1faumJI pic.twitter.com/2gJVua5fqB — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 19, 2026

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Igniting Late-Summer Renaissance

Behind Benge, the Mets continue to see contributions from rookies and unheralded players that most didn’t believe could factor in the game. For instance, the Twins signed Jorge Polanco to play first base, even though he lacks experience in that position. Plus, he continues to deal with injuries.

Next, New York shifted Mark Vientos to first, who cannot field well. As a result, Jared Young, a journeyman, earned the job through attrition. Young provides adequate defense at first and an .781 OPS, which should be enough to carry the Mets through the remainder of the 2026 season.

Carson Benge has reached 15 HRs Season Stats:

15 HR

51 RBI

18 SB

.272 AVG | .334 OBP | .752 OPS Pace: 19 HR / 65 RBI / 23 SB#LGM pic.twitter.com/Otu16tiPnK — PaceBall (@paceball__) August 19, 2026

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Comparison

In 1983, 21-year-old Strawberry earned a spot on the roster. Like Benge, Strawberry was a first-round pick that the team desperately wanted to see thrive in Queens. During his first season with the big club, the rookie hit .257 with 26 home runs, 74 runs batted in, 19 steals, and an OPS of .848.

With eight All-Star selections and several championship titles, Strawberry is highly regarded by the fanbase and occupies a treasured position in the team’s history. From a power standpoint, the edge goes with Starwberry, whose fluid swing made the ball explode off the bat. However, in terms of speed, which translates across the field, Benge could have the advantage, as he is capable of playing all three outfield positions and looks to steal more bases.

Benge still has a long way to go to captivate Mets fans the way Strawberry did. Still, his 15/15 milestone is something for the franchise to build upon as he settles into a potential future as a team leader.