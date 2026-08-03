Mets Trade Veteran Relief Pitcher Brooks Raley to Hated NL East Rival

The New York Mets were widely expected to be one of the busiest teams across the majors ahead of the trade deadline, and sure enough, that is what is happening. The Mets are unloading across the board, and on Monday morning, they completed another trade involving veteran relief pitcher Brooks Raley.

New York is listening to trade offers for pretty much anyone on its roster, with Raley quietly emerging as one of the top relievers available. The front office managed to get a deal it liked enough to part ways with Raley, but unfortunately for the team, that will result in him being sent to one of its top National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets Trade Brooks Raley to the Phillies

Raley’s path in the majors has not exactly been a straight line. He initially made his debut in the majors back in 2012 with the Chicago Cubs, but after briefly spending time with the team that season and in 2013, he went six years without pitching in the majors. He finally found his way back to the pros in 2020.

Since then, Raley has gradually turned himself into a valuable lefty specialist. He’s spent the past four years with the Mets, and while he’s always been a key piece of the bullpen when he’s been healthy, the 2026 campaign has been the best of his career. Through 45 appearances, Raley has posted a 5-5 record with a 1.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

With Raley’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, New York was looking for ways to move on from him ahead of the deadline. Philadelphia ended up being the team that was the most aggressive in an attempt to bring him to town, leading to the two sides pulling off a rare intra-division trade.

“The Philadelphia Phillies also are close to finalizing a deal to acquire Mets LHP Brooks Raley,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported in a post on X.

Mets Continue Busy Trade Deadline Dealings

In exchange for Raley, the Mets have received a pair of prospects from the Phillies, as right-handed pitcher Luke Gabrysh and outfielder John Spikerman will be joining the team’s revamped farm system. This certainly isn’t the biggest trade New York will make ahead of the deadline, but when you are entering a rebuild like this team appears to be doing, these smaller moves add up quickly.

It’s already been a busy past few days for the Mets, but their work does not appear to be done just yet. With the deadline striking at 6 p.m. ET, the front office still has more time to complete deals in an effort to bolster its farm system. So while New York has already swung a handful of deals, look for it to remain active before the deadline officially arrives.