Buster Olney Pitches One-for-One Trade Between Mets & Giants

MLB insider Buster Olney suggested a one-for-one trade between the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants featuring struggling infielders.

Marcus Semien, the Mets’ second baseman, and Willy Adames, the Giants’ shortstop, are both having down years. Fans of both teams are getting fed up with their acts, and now, Olney has suggested both franchises bite the bullet and make a straight-up swap between the two.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Olney suggested a straight-up swap with the Mets sending Semien to the Giants for Semien in a trade between infielders who need a change of scenery.

“Pure speculation, but worth exploring for the Mets and Giants: A deal involving Willy Adames and Marcus Semien. The Giants would have to eat a good chunk of money in Adames’s deal to make it happen, but Adames could play third, Bichette could move to second, and Semien would return to the Bay Area. SF has signaled a willingness to listen to offers for Adames, Chapman, Devers,” Olney wrote on X.

Marcus Semien & Willy Adames Need a Change of Scenery

The Mets acquired Semien from the Texas Rangers this past offseason in exchange for Brandon Nimmo.

In his first season with the Mets, the 35-year-old Semien has been a major disappointment. He has hit just .219 with a .627 OPS and a 65 OPS+, indicating he is hitting 35% below league average. The former Gold Glover’s defense has also been down this year, leading to a -0.4 bWAR through the first half of the season.

Semien is making $26 million this year and has two more seasons remaining on his deal after this one for $46 million total.

As for the 30-year-old Adames, he is in his second season with the Giants after signing a monster seven-year, $182 million contract with San Francisco last season. He was excellent for the Giants last season, becoming the team’s first player since Barry Bonds in 2004 to hit 30 home runs in a season.

But Adames has taken a big step back this year, as he’s hitting .223 with a .686 OPS and a 94 OPS+. He only makes $13.1 million this year, but he has five years left at $31.1 million per season as part of his backloaded contract.

Mets and Giants & Both Major Disappointments

It goes without saying that the Mets and Giants are two of the league’s biggest disappointments so far this season.

As we near the halfway point in the season, the Mets are 34-43, good for last place in the National League East. As for the Giants, they are 31-46, good for fourth place in the National League West.

Neither of these teams will make the playoffs this season, so the front offices for both squads need to make some big moves to change their rosters around as they look to retool for next season.

A swap between Semien and Adames would certainly be an interesting one for two storied franchises that have been major disappointments in 2026. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if this trade has legs and if the front offices of both like Olney’s trade pitch.