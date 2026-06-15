New York Mets Lose 27-Year-Old Starter To Injury

The 2026 season has been a rollercoaster ride for the New York Mets thus far, as the team have seen plenty of successful stretches, but they’ve also struggled for long periods of time as well. Unfortunately, it’s been more down than up for the Mets, as the team currently sit in last place in the National League East behind a record of 32-39, despite the team finding some momentum as of late after winning three of their last four games.

While there’s been some disappointing performances on the field, the Mets have also dealt with injuries, and just as they hope to begin getting fully healthy again, it appears as though they’ve been dealt another blow, this time to their rotation.

Christian Scott Officially Headed to the Injured List

He may not be one of the Mets biggest names, but Christian Scott has been a very solid performer for the team over the past two seasons, with the 27-year-old making his big league debut for the Mets in 2024. In his rookie campaign, Scott posted a 4.56 ERA across 47.1 innings of work, and in 2026, Scott has seemingly gotten better, with his nine starts resulting in a 3.10 ERA over 40.2 innings.

Unfortunately, he’s now set for a stint on the sidelines, as Will Sammon of The Athletic has now revealed that Scott will be headed to the Injured List, but fortunately, it appears to be a minor injury for a player that’s already had to go through Tommy John surgery.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly how long he’ll spend away from the team, but with Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and Tylor Megill already out, this is the last thing that this team could afford as they look to battle their way out of the basement in the NL East.

Injuries Continue to Mount for the New York Mets

Scott may not be the biggest name in New York, but given all of the other injuries, he’s filling a key role for the organization, but now, they’ll have to continue relying on a player like David Peterson, who currently has a 5.75 ERA on the year. Beyond that, they’ve got a fantastic top end of the rotation in Nolan McLean and Freddy Peralta, but there’s only so much that two starters can do to keep a teams hopes alive.

In Scott, the Mets found a perfect back end of the rotation pitcher, and given that he averages almost five innings per start, he’s been a good help for the bullpen as well, as he consistently gets the Mets into games and gives them quality starts. Thankfully though, along with Holmes, Scott should be back before the stretch run in the 2026 season, and while the team didn’t want to rely so heavily on a 27-year-old that hasn’t been at the big league level for very long, they’ve got no choice now, with the team hoping Scott can be back and at 100% by the end of June.