New York Mets Cut 5-Year MLB Player Amid Marlins Series

The New York Mets are scheduled to play the series finale of a four-game set against the Miami Marlins at 1:40 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Mets announced they had cut a five-year MLB player from their roster.

New York Mets Cut Five-Year MLB Player MJ Melendez

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote on X: “The Mets announced MJ Melendez has been designated for assignment.”

The Mets signed Melendez in the offseason. In 56 games with New York this season, he slashed .192/.315/.350 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 50 strikeouts over 144 plate appearances. He played left and right field for New York.

For Triple-A Syracuse this year, Melendez has hit .228/.338/.528 with 10 home runs and 17 RBI over 38 games.

Looking at MJ Melendez

The Kansas City Royals selected Melendez in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2017 MLB Draft from Westminster Christian High School in Miami, Florida.

Melendez, who used to play catcher, made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2022. He played for the Royals organization through 2025 before being cut loose.

During his time with Kansas City, Melendez posted -1.3 bWAR with a .215/.297/.388 slash line, 52 home runs and 163 RBI across 435 games.

New York Mets Right Now

The Mets have already made it clear they are selling ahead of the trade deadline by dealing left-hander A.J. Minter to the Minnesota Twins for two infield prospects.

It’s been a rough year for New York, to say the least. The club is in last place in the National League East with a 47-65 record. The Mets are 19 1/2 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the division standings and 11 1/2 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the third National League Wild Card spot.

New York won the first game of its current four-game series against the Marlins at Citi Field before losing the second and third games.

Right-hander Robert Stock is making the start for New York on Sunday. He has yet to pitch in the majors this season. Right-hander Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins.

After an off day on Monday, the Mets will begin a nine-game road trip, with three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves, respectively.