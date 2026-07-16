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New York Mets Cut Former Atlanta Braves Player Before Phillies Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Zack Short #59 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a RBI double in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Mets will be back in action when they face off against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They will look to bounce back after a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox (at home).

New York Mets Cut Short

GettyZack Short #40 of the New York Mets attempts a fifth inning double play after forcing out Anthony Seigler #48 of the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on July 10, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, the Mets announced the news that they have designated Zack Short for assignment.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “News: Marcus Semien is back from the injured list to start the second half. Zack Short designated for assignment.”

Short has appeared in six games for the Mets this season.

Looking At Short

GettyCaleb Durbin #5 of the Boston Red Sox slides into second base past Zack Short #40 of the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Citi Field on July 11, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Short was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros over part of six MLB seasons.

The 31-year-old is batting .169 with 94 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 64 runs and 10 stolen bases in 270 career games.

GettyZack Short #59 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into second base against Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs after hitting a RBI double in the seventh inning at Truist Park on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Mets (Triple-A).

Looking At Semien

GettyMarcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets reacts to hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on May 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Semien was picked in the 6th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his first season playing for the Mets.

The 2023 World Series Champion has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Athletics and Texas Rangers over 14 MLB seasons.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-29 in 48 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Cut Former Atlanta Braves Player Before Phillies Series

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