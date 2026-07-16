New York Mets Cut Former Atlanta Braves Player Before Phillies Series

On Thursday, the New York Mets will be back in action when they face off against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They will look to bounce back after a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox (at home).

New York Mets Cut Short

Ahead of their series with the Phillies, the Mets announced the news that they have designated Zack Short for assignment.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com wrote: “News: Marcus Semien is back from the injured list to start the second half. Zack Short designated for assignment.”

Short has appeared in six games for the Mets this season.

Looking At Short

Short was picked in the 17th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros over part of six MLB seasons.

The 31-year-old is batting .169 with 94 hits, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, 64 runs and 10 stolen bases in 270 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up by another team.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Mets (Triple-A).

Looking At Semien

Semien was picked in the 6th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his first season playing for the Mets.

The 2023 World Series Champion has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Athletics and Texas Rangers over 14 MLB seasons.

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 40-57 record in 97 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 19-29 in 48 games on the road).