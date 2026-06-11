Mets Stand By Pitcher With 5.75 ERA: ‘We’ll Continue to Trust Him’

After yet another difficult outing on Wednesday, June 10, against the St. Louis Cardinals, left-hander David Peterson received support from New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, despite a brutal 5.75 ERA.

“I look at him as a guy that we’re going to need to get big outs for us,” Mendoza told reporters after the game, including Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I’m confident in Peterson, even though it’s been hard for him. We’ll continue to trust him.”

Peterson was pounded for six earned runs in the blowout loss. He followed reliever Austin Warren, who allowed a pair of runs to open the game. Peterson seemed to take a step forward before this latest blowup appearance. He closed May with four solid innings against the Miami Marlins, earning a save. The disastrous game against the Cardinals marks the fifth time this season that Peterson has permitted at least five earned runs.

New York Mets Back David Peterson After Yet Another Rough Outing

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Peterson was recently bumped to the bullpen after struggling in the rotation. The club also tried using openers ahead of him. The bulk relief strategy has boosted Peterson’s performance, at least until the rough showing against the Cardinals. The left-hander has a 3.58 ERA across 27.2 innings out of the bullpen this year. He’s posted a miserable 7.56 ERA in 33.1 innings as a traditional starter. Opponents have pounded Peterson for a .331 batting average and a .405 OBP in his seven starts.

The difficult 2026 campaign comes after Peterson had been a reliable member of the Mets’ rotation the past few seasons. After multiple years in a swingman role, the veteran lefty emerged as a strong starting option in 2024. He compiled a 2.90 ERA across 21 starts. Peterson picked up a career-best 10 wins that season. The veteran built on that success last season, setting career highs with 30 starts and 168.2 innings. He earned his first career All-Star selection in 2025.

There were concerning signs down the stretch last season. Peterson clearly faded, scuffling to a 6.68 ERA in August. He was even worse in September, ceding 18 earned runs in 16.2 innings. Peterson was a key contributor to New York’s collapse last season, which ended with the club falling short of a playoff berth. He’s continued the poor results in 2026.

Do the Mets Have Any Alternatives in the Rotation?

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The Mets continue to trot Peterson out there because they’ve run out of options in the rotation and the bullpen. The club remains without right-handers Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes. The latter will be out through the All-Star break as he recovers from a broken leg. Senga seemed to be nearing a return, but suffered a setback on his rehab assignment.

Top prospect Jonah Tong would be a candidate to take on a bigger role, but the club recently demoted him back to the minors. He could be a choice later in the season, though he’ll need to eradicate the control issues that continue to plague him. Left-hander Zach Thornton could also receive another shot in the big leagues. The 24-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors, but only had one start to show his stuff.