Mets’ David Stearns Makes Clipped Statement on His Future With the Franchise

The New York Mets have been making headlines on Friday after the abrupt firing of manager Carlos Mendoza.

Frustrations still loom, as fans are frustrated with the organization.

Mets’ David Stearns Believes He Has Ownership Support

While speaking with the media, a reporter bluntly asked Stearns if he believes he has ownership support to continue his job, per SNY via X.

He quickly followed with a clipped response, “Yes.”

Stearns added, “Steve and I are talking on a regular basis, and he certainly indicated that I have his support.”

Stearns has faced significant criticism in relation to the Mets, primarily due to his ineffective strategies when it comes to roster-building.

Additionally, Stearns noted in another one-word reply that he has not considered stepping aside, SNY further reported.

“I believe that we are building the foundation of an organization that can deliver what we all want,” he stated. “I don’t believe that our record on the field this year is indicative of some of the advancements that we’ve made in the organization, but clearly, our record is nowhere good enough.”

Stearns is only facing more pressure at this time — tensions are continuing to rise.

Mets Dig Themselves a Deeper Hole

As much as fans would like to see a quick turnaround for the franchise with the managerial changes, fixing New York’s issues will not be immediate.

Scrutinity continues to pour in, and Will Sammon of The Athletic said it best:

“The most embarrassing part for the Mets is that their situation is not Mendoza’s fault alone. Not by a long shot. The sad state of the Mets falls on Stearns.”

As Sammon noted, Stearns essentially spearheaded the Mets’ colossal $369 million payroll. His approach to building the roster has raised numerous red flags, ultimately leaving his results thwarted.

According to FanGraphs, the only franchise with a higher payroll is the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Dodgers are expected to be in that position.

During the offseason, New York played an incredibly aggressive part in free agency and in the trade market.

Simply put, they experienced a massive roster overhaul.

Mets Must Move Forward

What’s done is done; New York’s only option is to step up and navigate its remaining season.

The MLB trade deadline is on the board for Aug. 3, and it’s looking like the Mets will be serious sellers.

With a 34-47 overall record, something must give. However, their issues go well beyond Mendoza.

New York is trying to escape a six-game losing streak right now, with their next matchup scheduled for Friday, June 26, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

This will be a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.

The homestand series is an opportunity for the organization to start fresh and regroup under new interim manager Andy Green.

New York will either sink or swim at this point, but if they want to climb the chain, it must find a way to move forward.