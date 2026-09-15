Mets Fans Send Strong David Stearns Message Amid Pete Alonso’s Citi Field Return

Pete Alonso’s return to Citi Field ended up being a monumental game for the New York Mets fan base. Mets fans made their opinions of president of baseball operations David Stearns known after Alonso’s first at-bat.

The Mets all-time home run leader drew a standing ovation before his at-bat and flied out to right field. Then the fans erupted into a loud “Fire Stearns” chant that lasted into the next at-bat, as captured by Jomboy Media.

The decision likely didn’t sit well with the fan base, who thought Alonso should never have worn another team’s uniform. The five-time All-Star signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

This came after multiple failed attempts to sign a long-term extension. He turned down a seven-year, $158 million extension in 2023. That was the first signal that Alonso’s tenure with the Mets could come to an end. He got his current deal on his second straight trip through free agency.

Mets Fans Give Strong David Stearns Statement During Pete Alonso’s Return to Citi Field

The fan sentiment stems from two reasons. The first is that the team has struggled all year. New York is 69-81 and was eliminated from postseason contention after a 2-1 loss to the Orioles. The other is that the organization let Pete Alonso sign with another club in the first place.

David Stearns took over the Mets’ baseball operations after the 2023 season. The first year looked promising, as the club defeated Stearns’ previous team in the Wild Card series in three games.

Alonso had the series’ signature hit. He cranked out a ninth-inning, three-run home run to stun Devin Williams and the Milwaukee Brewers. Ironically enough, Stearns brought Williams to New York in free agency. That decision has not worked out in the first year of that three-year deal.

However, it’s been two years of frustration since. The Mets lost 35 of their final 56 games to get eliminated on the final day of the 2025 season. That led to some wholesale changes to the lineup, with Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Jeff McNeil going to new teams.

The 2026 season continued that downward spiral. Most of Stearns’ offseason moves did not pan out, leading to a season that’s been downright unpleasant for its full duration. While Steve Cohen is searching for his version of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Andrew Friedman, the question is if Stearns

What’s Next for David Stearns

The Mets will already be searching for a new manager this offseason. Carlos Mendoza was dismissed after a 34-47 start to the season, with Andy Green finishing out the year.

David Stearns will likely be overseeing that search, as his job is relatively safe. But certainly the fan base sent a message to owner Steve Cohen about their feelings regarding his chief baseball executive.

If the Mets do not turn around their fortunes soon, then Cohen will certainly get impatient. He’s hoping that Stearns can do for his team what Andrew Friedman has done with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The question for Stearns will be how he plans to end the club’s current spiral and get them back on a winning track like in 2024.