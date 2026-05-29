Former Mets Reliever Calls Out Key Issue With Top Prospect

The New York Mets are having a really rough start to 2026. Although the wheels have all but fallen off in Queens, young pitchers are still shining. Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong are leading the pitching staff’s proverbial charge–and the Mets of yesterday are taking notice.

Former Mets Pitcher Jerry Blevins Loves What He’s Seeing From Tong

In an episode of Shea Station, a podcast hosted by Jomboy Media’s very own Jack Oliver, i.e., Jolly Olive, there was a segment of Jerry Blevins discussing Tong’s recent outing.

“I do wanna get you talking about some of the young pitching, though,” Oliver said to Blevins. “As bad as the baseball has been, the young pitching has been showing up. I think the biggest one obviously for me [is] Jonah Tong. Came up, it was a bit of a surprise to me. I thought they were gonna give him a little bit more time to marinate in Triple-A. But they saw the need to get some bulk from him.”

“It shows you that they understand that they can’t wear the bullpen out,” Blevins replied. “They have been. That was unsustainable, how they were using these guys. I was impressed by what I saw–more body language-wise. He’s got the great stuff. His maturity, and it’s not that he’s immature, I don’t say that lightly, it’s the way his body language is on the mound. He tells you and shows his feelings–even when he’s being negative to himself. He wears it, and he’ll slump when he misses a pitch. Or he’ll be like, ‘What am I doing there?’ That will wear on you and the other team will take advantage. It sounds silly, but it’s a fact.”

Tong Did a Great Job Staying Composed In Miami

Blevins then bridged into how Tong’s charisma was different in a good way during the team’s series against the Marlins.

“What I saw from him in Miami was locked in, focusing on what he has to do, not pouting when he didn’t make a pitch. And again, pouting is a strong word to use–but it magnifies it. Obviously, we know what Jonah Tong and his future mean to the Mets. And what they’re capable of doing going forward–if it is him starting, I’m gonna be even more locked in than I would be, because I wanna see the little things like that.”

Blevins’ high praise of Tong has a good basis. The top prospect has shown elite flashes in cups of coffee and almost seems to be salivating for a chance at a full-time shot.

The Mets Need Tong to Meet His Potential

If Tong were to settle into The Show and meet the standard being set, it would help the Mets immensely.

His ceiling is a top-of-the-rotation arm for years to come, with elite strikeout potential and an alien pitch-mix. His floor, as we’ve seen, is very hittable.

The Mets are currently 23-33 and in last place. Tong’s breakout may not be able to save what looks like a lost season, but it could help fuel a renaissance as early as 2027. The last thing this front office needs is a stalling top prospect–in addition to their charbroiled roster.