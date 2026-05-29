New York Host Declares Mets Season ‘Over’ After Collapse

In a recent podcast, New York sportscaster Adam Schein had some brutal words for the 2026 New York Mets.

Adam Schein Doubles Down On His Mets Take

Earlier this season, Schein went on an extravagant rant about the Mets this season, and how pitiful their performance had been.

With some time passing between then and now, his feelings have altered slightly: he’s even more upset.

“The biggest embarrassment in the National League this year, the Mets!” exclaimed Schein. “The Mets, as we speak, on a Wednesday after Memorial Day, the New York Mets are 15 games out of first place. 15 games. The New York Mets are 22-33!”

Schein then put a nail in the Mets’ coffin by declaring their season over.

“No team in MLB history to have a 12-game losing streak has ever made the playoffs. The season is OVER. David Stearns did a horrendous job in the offseason. Calculations were terrible. The fundamentals are awful. They don’t back up bases, they run out of innings, they can’t pitch. Nolan McLean has taken a step back. They have NO help in the backend of that rotation! I mean, it’s awful watching the New York Mets play.”

He continued, “It’s soul-sucking if you’re a Mets fan. [Carlos] Mendoza is clueless, Stearns is clueless, and compare and contrast where the Phillies are and where the Mets are!”

Schein points out that the arch-rival Phillies made the hard choice and benefited from it. The Mets? Well, they sat on their hands.

“They both on the same day, [had] rumors they were going to fire their managers. The Mets said, ‘Nah, trains staying on the tracks. Let’s keep Carlos Mendoza.’ And frankly, the Phillies made the change. Rob Thompson, who took Philly to a great win-loss record, has a body of work. A terrible job by the Mets keeping it on the tracks. Because it wasn’t on the tracks, it was derailed before it even got started! And now Philadelphia is nine games out of first, and the Mets are 15.”

Schien’s concerns with New York have only picked up validity as the blows keep piling up for Queens.

MLB World Reacts to New York’s Tough Season

Here’s what people are saying:

Max Goodman: “The Mets are losing 6-0. David Peterson was just booed off the mound. New York is on the brink of falling to 11 games below .500. This was the scene at Citi Field in the middle of the sixth inning.”

Mets Batflip: “Mets’ Director of Hitting, Jeff Albert, still believes the Mets’ offense can turn things around despite the struggles. ‘We still have a lot of baseball to play,’ Albert said. ‘Just gotta keep working until we get the outcomes that we think we can produce.’ Albert also expressed confidence in the group currently on the field, even with multiple stars on the injured list. ‘We have a very good group that we’re putting on the field every day,” Albert said. “I don’t think our thought process or expectations really change because every team goes through injuries and things like that.’ ‘Everybody in the room is a professional and we have a job to do and everyone’s focused on trying to get that done.’”

The Latest in Queens

In New York’s latest matchup, they topped the Reds 4-2.

Juan Soto led the charge with a franchise-record setting blast off Andrew Abbott, but they merely salvaged the series with the win.

Baseball is a numbers game: Batting average, OPS, slugging percentage, whatever stat you want to pull–and if you listen to the numbers, they’re ruling the 2026 New York Mets out of the equation.