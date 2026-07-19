Mets Star Francisco Lindor Expected to Be Traded This Winter

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor is expected to be traded by the team this winter, according to a new report.

The Mets are currently in last place in the National League East with a 41-58 record and have no shot at making the playoffs this season. The team could potentially trade several of its veterans ahead of this year’s trade deadline, and Lindor — one of the top shortstops in baseball for the past 12 years — would certainly generate trade interest if he were truly on the trade block.

But according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Lindor is more likely to be moved this winter instead of at this year’s trade deadline, for several reasons.

Francisco Lindor More Likely to Be Moved in Winter

With a full no-trade clause and with over $160 million owed on his contract over the next five years, Nightengale believes that a trade deadline move may prove to be too complicated for Lindor ahead of the August 3 trade deadline, and therefore, an offseason move is more likely.

“Rival executives believe that the Mets will trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this winter – not at the trade deadline. He’s owed $160 million over the next five years after this season, and has a full no-trade clause, complicating a deal by Aug. 3,” Nightengale wrote.

Any team acquiring Lindor would have to cough up some prospects for him, not to mention taking on a lot of money on their books going forward to acquire him. So while he would certainly be an upgrade at shortstop for many teams, the Mets may have to wait until this offseason to move him.

Francisco Lindor Having a Down Year

Lindor has been one of the top shortstops in baseball ever since he entered the league in 2015, but he is currently mired in a season-long slump for the struggling Mets.

So far in 2026, Lindor is batting just .205 with a .639 OPS and a 78 OPS+, meaning his bat has been 22% below league average. He also only has 5 home runs and 12 RBIs, and he has dealt with several injuries. His bWAR to this point is just 0.3, as he is on pace to have the worst statistical season of his MLB career to date.

At age 32 and playing a highly demanding position like shortstop, it’s possible that Lindor could finally be showing signs of decline after being one of the best players in baseball for the past 12 seasons.

With the Mets going absolutely nowhere this year, the team needs to seriously consider moving on from Lindor and installing a younger player at shortstop going forward. But they may have to eat part of his money if they want to trade him away.

Plus, Lindor has a full no-trade clause, so it will be up to him if he wants to go. The Mets, therefore, likely have a better chance of convincing him to be traded away this offseason rather than right now, as there are only two weeks to go until the trade deadline, which isn’t much time to make a deal.