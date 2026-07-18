The Mets May Have Have to Trade Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets have been an utter disaster in 2026–and now, it may be time to blow it all up. That could entail trading Francisco Lindor.

The Mets are taking offers on all players other than Carson Benge, Juan Soto, Christian Scott, AJ Ewing, and Nolan McLean.

Notably, that leaves out star infielders Bo Bichette and Lindor, who are apparently on the market.

Lindor is the most polarizing option. When he was signed, it was expected that he’d be the team’s unofficial captain moving forward. Mr. Smile, as he’s widely known, seemed destined to lead Queens to a ring.

Through a collection of rumors swirling around him, injuries, and untimely slumps, Lindor has found himself in trade talks.

This season, Lindor has a slash line of .210/.291/.363. That leaves him with a bleak .654 OPS and an OPS+ of 82.

In the midst of a $341 million deal that spans 11 years, Lindor may be a better fit elsewhere.

To the dismay of Mets fans everywhere, the Yankees could be one of the best suitors if Lindor were to be made ‘officially available.’

Whatever the case, fans aren’t thrilled about the news on Lindor.

Social Media Reacts to Lindor Trade News

Here’s what people are saying:

SNY Mets: “‘This is not offloading everyone for prospects. They want help for 2027. If they get prospects that they think will help them? Great. If they get prospects that they can trade for big league talent in the offseason? Great. If they get big league help? Great. But this is not, as of yet, a rebuild.’ – @chelsea_janes on the Mets’ trade deadline plans Chelsea, @sal_licata, @WillSammon, and @MaggieGray talk about the deadline and talk about how a Francisco Lindor trade is unlikely on Baseball Night in New York.”

SleeperMets: “Keith Hernandez on Francisco Lindor: ‘I can’t explain it, I always knew how many outs there were. Francisco hasn’t hit since coming off injury. He made those mental errors before he got hurt, so I don’t know what’s going on.'”

_sammwell: “Cohen chopped his legs off by saying that no one will be captain. Lindor played with so much heart and passion to earn that title. It’s not rocket science.”

Danny Abriano: “Francisco Lindor finished top 10 in NL MVP voting in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025. If one team thinks his contract is now “immovable” because he’s had a bad 40 games in 2026, it’s a reflection of that team’s absurd thinking more than any reflection on Lindor.”

Foul Territory: “‘They don’t view him as a declining player.’ There are too many factors involved for Francisco Lindor to get traded, says @Ken_Rosenthal.”

Mets Right Now

New York opens up its second half against the red-hot, All-Star-riddled Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets’ season is all but over, but if they get hot down the stretch, it could set up a nice comeback for the 2027 season.

One of the biggest reasons to continue watching is the Mets’ young core.

Among the ‘untradable‘ pieces, Ewing and Benge have emerged as legit MLB contributors, and could help the Mets back to competing.

Irrespective of this season, Queens has a future.