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New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Sends Message After Win Over Yankees

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets speaks to SportsNet New York after the 6-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Mets pulled off an unexpected 12-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sept. 12.

Much of the success had to do with Francisco Lindor, who smacked a grand slam to right-center field in the top of the eighth. This allowed A.J. Ewing, Luis Torrens and Nick Morabito to score.

This was his second homer of the game; he’s the one who put the Mets on the board in the top of the first.

Following the game, Lindor didn’t hesitate to praise his team’s performance.

Mets’ Francisco Lindor Praises Team for Win Over Yankees

Francisco Lindor
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 09: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts to a pop fly during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As reported by SNY Mets, after the game, Lindor stated, “I played good defense, and whenever it was time to drive it going in, I was able to contribute and keep the momentum. You know, I thought the guys did an outstanding job; the whole entire lineup did a really good job of having quality at-bats throughout the entire game.”

This was a game of homers for the Mets, as Torrens also homered, followed by Carson Benge, Juan Soto and Jared Young.

This victory comes one day after the Yankees clinched a 6-4 victory over the Mets on Sept. 11 during their series opener.

For a ballclub that has struggled to gain traction throughout its 2026 campaign, this is exactly the kind of boost they needed as the postseason nears.

Where the Mets Stand Right Now

Francisco Lindor
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 27: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

With their latest victory stamped on their resume, the Mets are now riding a 69-79 overall record.

They’re still topped out in the NL East by the Miami Marlins (72-76), the Philadelphia Phillies (82-66) and the Atlanta Braves (87-61).

However, the Mets have managed to edge out the Washington Nationals (68-81).

This has been an incredibly frustrating season for the ballclub, and the criticism continues to pour in.

But with one more game left in their series against the Yankees, they have an opportunity to make a statement by winning the set.

Their series finale is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Once this tough stretch wraps up at Yankee Stadium, the Mets will return home to Citi Field to host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game homestand.

The series begins on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

As the postseason quickly approaches, the Mets are not in the position they had hoped to be in when the regular season kicked off months ago.

Nonetheless, ending their campaign on a high note will allow them to enter the offseason with high morale and newfound confidence, ultimately pushing them toward success once their 2027 campaign rolls around.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Sends Message After Win Over Yankees

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