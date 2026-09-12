New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor Sends Message After Win Over Yankees

The New York Mets pulled off an unexpected 12-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sept. 12.

Much of the success had to do with Francisco Lindor, who smacked a grand slam to right-center field in the top of the eighth. This allowed A.J. Ewing, Luis Torrens and Nick Morabito to score.

This was his second homer of the game; he’s the one who put the Mets on the board in the top of the first.

Following the game, Lindor didn’t hesitate to praise his team’s performance.

Mets’ Francisco Lindor Praises Team for Win Over Yankees

As reported by SNY Mets, after the game, Lindor stated, “I played good defense, and whenever it was time to drive it going in, I was able to contribute and keep the momentum. You know, I thought the guys did an outstanding job; the whole entire lineup did a really good job of having quality at-bats throughout the entire game.”

This was a game of homers for the Mets, as Torrens also homered, followed by Carson Benge, Juan Soto and Jared Young.

This victory comes one day after the Yankees clinched a 6-4 victory over the Mets on Sept. 11 during their series opener.

For a ballclub that has struggled to gain traction throughout its 2026 campaign, this is exactly the kind of boost they needed as the postseason nears.

Where the Mets Stand Right Now

With their latest victory stamped on their resume, the Mets are now riding a 69-79 overall record.

They’re still topped out in the NL East by the Miami Marlins (72-76), the Philadelphia Phillies (82-66) and the Atlanta Braves (87-61).

However, the Mets have managed to edge out the Washington Nationals (68-81).

This has been an incredibly frustrating season for the ballclub, and the criticism continues to pour in.

But with one more game left in their series against the Yankees, they have an opportunity to make a statement by winning the set.

Their series finale is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Once this tough stretch wraps up at Yankee Stadium, the Mets will return home to Citi Field to host the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game homestand.

The series begins on Monday, Sept. 14 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

As the postseason quickly approaches, the Mets are not in the position they had hoped to be in when the regular season kicked off months ago.

Nonetheless, ending their campaign on a high note will allow them to enter the offseason with high morale and newfound confidence, ultimately pushing them toward success once their 2027 campaign rolls around.