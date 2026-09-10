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Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Yankees Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts after grounding out in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on September 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Mets won by a score of 15-14.

With the victory, they also swept the three-game series.

Francisco Lindor finished with one home run and three RBIs.

Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Heartfelt Statement

GettyFrancisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets high fives teammates after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 08, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

After the game, Lindor was asked (h/t SNY Mets) for his thoughts on the team’s upcoming series with the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

They will play on September 11.

Reporter: “What’s Friday night going to be, 9/11, Yankee Stadium. You played in the 9/11 game before with the Subway Series. What’s the emotion like for that?”

Lindor: “It’s going to be a lot of emotions. New York is not built around it, but ever since 9/11 it seems like New York just got even stronger because of that. And the vibes are, it’s almost like everybody comes together. And it don’t matter. Before the game, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Yankees or Mets. And it feels really good. And then once the game starts, it becomes Yankees versus Mets, which is really cool. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a special day for a lot of people. Hopefully we can put a smile on people’s faces, put on a great show, and remember the ones that fought for everybody and the ones that lost their lives that day, because it’s a truly special day.”

Looking At The Mets

GettyChristopher Morel #28 of the New York Mets reacts alongside Francisco Lindor #12 after scoring during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 09, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-38 in 72 games on the road).

Looking At The Yankees

GettyGeorge Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates Spencer Jones #78 (L) and Luis Garcia Jr. #26 (R) after hitting a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Yankee Stadium on September 09, 2026 in New York City.

As for the Yankees, they are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 39-31 in 70 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Yankees Series

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