Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Yankees Series

On Wednesday, the New York Mets finished their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

The Mets won by a score of 15-14.

With the victory, they also swept the three-game series.

Francisco Lindor finished with one home run and three RBIs.

Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Heartfelt Statement

After the game, Lindor was asked (h/t SNY Mets) for his thoughts on the team’s upcoming series with the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

They will play on September 11.

Reporter: “What’s Friday night going to be, 9/11, Yankee Stadium. You played in the 9/11 game before with the Subway Series. What’s the emotion like for that?”

Lindor: “It’s going to be a lot of emotions. New York is not built around it, but ever since 9/11 it seems like New York just got even stronger because of that. And the vibes are, it’s almost like everybody comes together. And it don’t matter. Before the game, it doesn’t matter whether it’s Yankees or Mets. And it feels really good. And then once the game starts, it becomes Yankees versus Mets, which is really cool. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a special day for a lot of people. Hopefully we can put a smile on people’s faces, put on a great show, and remember the ones that fought for everybody and the ones that lost their lives that day, because it’s a truly special day.”

Looking At The Mets

The Mets are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 68-78 record in 146 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 34-38 in 72 games on the road).

Looking At The Yankees

As for the Yankees, they are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 39-31 in 70 games at home).