5 New York Mets Predicted to be Gone By MLB Trade Deadline

It’s been a disastrous season for the New York Mets thus far, and certainly one that fans would like to put behind them.

Sitting at 43-62, the Mets are looking to avoid being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday afternoon, and New York is a whopping 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. With the MLB trade deadline just eight days away, the Mets are obvious trade deadline sellers, and they have a plethora of talent (at least) that could be moved.

There have been several speculative rumors surrounding just about every Mets player (minus a select few), but here are five Mets who are almost guaranteed to be gone by the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Freddy Peralta

Kicking the list off with the most obvious trade candidate on the New York Mets, it feels like. New York has not inked Peralta to a long-term extension, and it would be very wise for them to flip him to a contender and try and replenish what they lost when the Mets traded FOR Freddy Peralta before the season. Remember, New York offloaded two top prospects in Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to land Peralta from the Brewers.

Freddy Peralta’s 2026 stats: 21 GS, 5.01 ERA, 109.2 IP, 110 SO.

The 2X MLB All-Star hasn’t exactly helped his free agency value with pretty much the worst season of his career to this point.

Luis Robert Jr.

Luis Robert Jr. just returned from the injured list after a lengthy rehab stint.

His trade status is very similar to that of Freddy Peralta. The Mets traded for Luis Robert Jr. in the offseason, and while they didn’t give up nearly as much to acquire him, given the prolonged injury history and recent production at the plate, New York just might not see Robert Jr. as a prominent piece of the team’s future, and plenty of contenders are seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder at the trade deadline.

Luis Robert Jr.’s 2026 stats: 100 at-bats, 4 HR, .210 batting average, 10 RBI, OPS+ of 88.

Clay Holmes

Clay Holmes has not pitched in an MLB game since early May, but he’s set to return to the fold soon after he completes a (should be) quick rehab assignment.

Again, given the fact that the New York Mets seem unwilling to ink him to a long-term contract, he stands out as an obvious trade candidate for MLB contenders.

Clay Holmes’ 2026 stats: 9 GS, 2.39 ERA, 45 SO, 1.10 WHIP.

Luke Weaver

The New York Mets signed Luke Weaver to a two-year contract before the season, but recent reports suggest it’s “highly likely” that he will be dealt ahead of the trade deadline.

All things considered, Luke Weaver has been the most productive player on this list of Mets trade candidates, and perhaps he could fetch the best return in a trade.

Luke Weaver’s 2026 stats: 39 G, 41 IP, 1.98 ERA, 43 SO, 0.805 WHIP.

AJ Minter

Last on the list is AJ Minter, who has also been a productive bullpen piece for the Mets, and Minter stands out as a top option for teams with a need for a southpaw reliever.

Here is what AJ Minter recently said about the latest trade rumors surrounding him, courtesy of Brian Heyman:

“I wish it could be different, obviously. But at the same time, selfishly I want to go compete for a World Series.” – A.J. Minter. The #Mets are sellers for the trade deadline. Some know they’re going. Others deal with uncertainty.”

AJ Minter’s 2026 stats: 22 G, 22 IP, 2.45 ERA, 18 SO, WHIP of 1.045.

So, there you have it; those are five New York Mets who may no longer be a part of the organization in the next eight days or so!

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Ben Casparius Decision During Mets Series

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Trade Rumor Reveals Chicago Cubs’ ‘All-In’ Status for Tarik Skubal

More MLB on Heavy: Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player Signs with Houston Astros