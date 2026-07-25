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Recent Trade Rumor Reveals Chicago Cubs’ ‘All-In’ Status for Tarik Skubal

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Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MI - JULY 12: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are thought to be a player in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes.

Sitting at 58-45, the Cubbies are six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place, and still firmly hold the top spot in the NL Wild Card race. With the MLB trade deadline just nine days away, there are several rumors and speculative pieces of information floating around MLB.

A recent one by ‘Mocc Bomb’ highlights the Chicago Cubs’ status of being ‘All-In’ for Detroit Tigers‘ starter Tarik Skubal.

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Should the Cubs Go ‘All-In’ for Tarik Skubal

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 24: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws a second inning pitch against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are likely still pondering whether they want to offload Tarik Skubal or not, but if they do, according to recent trade rumors, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be all-in, which shouldn’t be a surprise, given the Cubs’ need for starting rotation help.

@MoccBomb wrote (via X.com): “Sources: The #Cubs  are going “all-in” to acquire Tarik Skubal this upcoming trade deadline. #Cubs believe this is a place where Skubal wants to be long term as well. #Tigers are looking for young pitching as a piece in the return which may not be an exact fit. Would Wiggins, Shaw and Ayers + get it done for Skubal? Let me know your thoughts.”
Matt Shaw has popped up in several trade rumors over the past month or so, and there were reports that surfaced about a month ago which indicated the Cubs may be willing to part ways with Shaw if it means acquiring a front-line starer. Well, here’s a golden opportunity for both things to be true.
It’s also unclear how much substance this trade rumor holds, but for what it’s worth, the Chicago Cubs are among the teams linked to Skubal, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. Owen Ayers is mentioned in the rumor, and he is the Cubs’ third-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com. 
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More on Tarik Skubal’s Trade Status

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JULY 24: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers takes the field to play the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Remember, the big twist in the Tarik Skubal trade sweepstakes is the fact he’s an impending free agent at the end of the season, and he will likely demand the largest contract ever handed out to a pitcher, so if a team is going to trade for him, but not be able to ink him to a deal after season’s end, at what cost is Skubal’s service worth offloading several top prospects?

Tarik Skubal, after missing a month with an elbow issue, is back to his CY Young form.

He boasts an ERA of 2.70 over 90 total innings pitched and 110 strikeouts.

Over his past four starts, Skubal has pitched 24.1 innings, surrendered just four earned runs, and has logged 36 strikeouts.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Recent Trade Rumor Reveals Chicago Cubs’ ‘All-In’ Status for Tarik Skubal

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