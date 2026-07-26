Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Ben Casparius Decision During Mets Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are wrapping up their East Coast road trip on Sunday afternoon with a showdown against the New York Mets.

LA has won the first two games of the series, so the Dodgers will be going for a sweep against the Metropolitans on Sunday afternoon.

Also, during the Mets series, the Dodgers made a notable decision with Ben Caspiarius, who has been on the IL for quite some time.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Injury Update During Mets Series

Ben Casparius Heads to Triple-A for Rehab Stint

Eric Stephen of SBNation wrote:

“Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius was back on a mound in a game for the first time in a game in three and a half months, starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday night in Sacramento.”

His MLB.com transactions tracker also reflects the move of him beginning a rehab stint with the Oklahoma City Comets

He has been sidelined since early April with shoulder issues, and if his rehab stint goes smoothly, he could figure to be a prominent arm in the Dodgers bullpen down the final two-month stretch of the regular season.

Casparius has pitched just 4.2 innings with the Dodgers this season, and he surrendered five earned runs in that span.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago White Sox Release Brother of Braves’ Player Jurickson Profar

Ben Casparius’s MLB Career

Ben Casparius has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 5th round of the 2021 draft, Casparius made his big-league debut in 2024.

2025 was his biggest body of work, as he recorded 77.1 innings as a primary reliever and posted an ERA of 4.64 in that span.

Across 90.2 total innings in his career, Casparius holds a 4.67 ERA with 87 strikeouts.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change for Dodgers Game