Freddy Peralta May Not Be Mets’ Best Trade Chip: Insider

The New York Mets have found themselves in the cellar of the National League East and for all intents and purposes will be a seller at the trade deadline. The team ended the first half with a 40-57 record. That is the second worst mark in the National League.

When they sell, one of their most obvious trade chips is going to be right-hander Freddy Peralta, who is on an expiring contract after being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, he won’t be their only one, and in fact, may not even be their best one. Bob Nightengale of USA Today sees more potential in reliever Luke Weaver.

“The Mets’ best trade chip might not be starter Freddy Peralta, but actually reliever Luke Weaver,” Nightengale predicted. “Peralta, who has been a disappointment with the Mets, will be strictly a rental as a pending free agent. Meanwhile, Weaver has thrived and is under control through 2027. Weaver is yielding a 1.89 ERA in 38 innings pitched, and hasn’t given up an earned run in 24 appearances since May 1.”

Freddy Peralta May Not Be New York Mets Best Trade Chip, Per Insider

Since Nightengale’s report, Weaver made one last appearance in the first half and lowered his ERA to 1.85 over 39 innings of work. He has appeared in 37 games and has struck out 43 batters while going 2-1.

The Mets signed him to a two-year, $22 million contract this past offseason, and he has been one of their best relievers. A year of control might also help his cause a little bit.

Should the Mets shop him, they could potentially get a lot in return for him because he isn’t simply a rental piece. His numbers have been impressive thus far, and a contending team will likely be willing to overpay for somebody that won’t just walk in free agency the following offseason.

Weaver was once a starter with the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds, but has been one of the game’s most reliable relief arms since being moved to the bullpen in 2024 with the New York Yankees.

The Mets are likely not going to get back into contention, so it might make sense for them to see what they can get for him. His value should be pretty high at the deadline, and he could bring back a haul of prospects as the Mets look to focus on the future and shift past the 2026 season.

These Teams Could Be Fits For Luke Weaver

Teams like the Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals are the ones that will likely be looking for bullpen help.

If one team gives the Mets a strong enough offer, they could be willing to take that and bring back some good pieces for Weaver. Pitching is always in high demand at the trade deadline, but with Weaver having an extra year of team control, teams should come calling the Mets for his services.

He has closing experience as well, which is a major asset.