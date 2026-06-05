Mets Get Glimmer of Hope with Francisco Lindor Injury Update

The New York Mets 2026 campaign has been a struggle to this point, and while the team has shown glimpses of what it can be in recent weeks, it is still sitting at the bottom of the National League East division heading into play on Friday. There is still a lot of baseball left to be played this year, but time is running out for the Mets to get themselves back on track.

It would certainly help if New York could get healthy, as injuries have plagued this team. One guy who has missed several weeks now is All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, and while things aren’t looking great for the Mets right now, they have gotten a positive injury update on one of their top players, which could be the spark they need to turn things around.

Francisco Lindor Closing in on Return to Action for Mets

With so much turnover taking place over the offseason, the Mets were relying on Lindor to put together another strong campaign in 2026. In February, though, Lindor underwent surgery to repair his left hamate bone in his hand, and while he managed to get himself ready for the start of the season, he struggled out of the gate (.226 BA, 2 HR, 5 RBI, .669 OPS).

Late in April, Lindor landed on the injured list with a calf injury, and he has missed the past month-and-a-half thanks to this ailment. During his time on the mend, New York has embraced a youth movement of sorts, and while the results have been encouraging, the team still needs its veterans to produce at a high level.

To this point, the only guy who is really holding up his end of the bargain is Juan Soto, which obviously isn’t ideal. However, Lindor’s return could change everything for New York, and according to a new report, it sounds like the team is expecting him to return to action at some point in the next few weeks, with the third week in June being his unofficial target.

“The Mets aren’t saying anything officially, but word is star shortstop Francisco Lindor (calf) is expected back the third week of June,” Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported.

Mets Need Francisco Lindor Back from Injury as Soon as Possible

New York isn’t going to rush Lindor back into action before he’s ready to play, but it’s clear his return is one of the last glimmers of hope this team has. If Lindor can’t perform at his typical All-Star level when he gets back on the field, the Mets will be toast, no matter how many games there are left in the season.

Even if Lindor stars when he returns, New York is going to need other guys to step up and deliver the goods besides him and Soto. For now, the offense is relying heavily on Soto, and while he’s capable of winning the Mets some games, it isn’t going to be enough to get them back to the playoffs. After enjoying a day off on Thursday, New York will kick off a new three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.