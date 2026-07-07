Mets Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Freddy Peralta Trade Rumors

The New York Mets appear destined for a losing season, and with the trade deadline drawing near, the front office has some tough decisions to make. The most sensible option for the Mets right now involves selling whichever players they can, and that includes starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

New York acquired Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers just last offseason, but with the team struggling and unable to find any common ground on a potential contract extension with its ace, it may have no choice but to move Peralta. Doing so just months after picking him up would be a tough pill to swallow, but should the Mets deal him, it sounds like they will get a solid package in return for him.

Mets Expected to Do Well in Potential Freddy Peralta Trade

Peralta enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025 with the Brewers, as he posted a 17-6 record with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts. That prompted New York to give up two of its top prospects, Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams, in exchange for Peralta and Tobias Myers, but to this point, it’s been a struggle for both guys.

While Myers has bounced back and forth between the minors, Peralta has been tasked with leading New York’s starting rotation. The problem is that he has looked nothing like himself from last season. Peralta has made 19 starts, but he has just a 5-7 record with a 4.68 ERA and 98 strikeouts. He isn’t the Mets’ main issue, but Peralta is part of a group of star players that have not managed to meet expectations.

With each passing loss, it looks more and more likely that Peralta is going to get traded by New York. Considering how it just gave up Sproat and Williams, recouping that value could prove tough. And yet, while the team shouldn’t expect to get all of the haul they just sent to Milwaukee back, it sounds like Peralta should still fetch a solid return if he does end up getting dealt.

“Multiple scouts and executives who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak freely on the topic said the Mets should end up doing fine on a return for Peralta,” Will Sammon of The Athletic reported. “It’s unlikely they’ll score the equivalent of what they shipped to the Milwaukee Brewers over the winter for Peralta: pitcher Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams, two top-100 prospects. But they should do OK.”

Should the Mets Trade Freddy Peralta?

The Mets took a gamble with their roster construction over the summer, and it has backfired spectacularly to this point. Ideally, the team would be able to hold onto Peralta after giving up so much to acquire him, but with free agency looming this upcoming offseason, it makes more sense to deal him to a contender that needs help in its starting rotation.

There are several teams, such as the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies, that have long had interest in Peralta, which could help New York get a strong return for him. The Mets need to make the best of a bad situation, and trading Peralta will help them accomplish that. Otherwise, things could get even worse for them if he walks in free agency after the 2026 campaign ends.