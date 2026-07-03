Toronto Blue Jays Proposed Trade for Mets’ Freddy Peralta Revealed

When the New York Mets traded for Freddy Peralta this offseason, they likely didn’t think he would be the subject of trade rumors once again halfway through the 2026 season, but the Mets campaign hasn’t been great, and considering New York hasn’t inked Peralta to a longterm deal, it makes a lot of sense to move on from the 2X All-Star starter before he hits free agency after the season.

Per MLBTR.com’s ‘top 35 trade candidates’ list, Freddy Peralta comes it at No.3 on the list, and is almost a lock to be moved in some capacity this summer:

“The Mets parted with two borderline Top 100 prospects in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to acquire Peralta in January. They’re not going to match that return — he hasn’t been as good and an acquiring team could no longer make him a qualifying offer — but one prospect in that range might be attainable.”

In a recent trade proposal, it’s the Toronto Blue Jays who are the most recent team to be mocked in trading for Freddy Peralta. The Blue Jays are still working to turn their season around and reach the .500 plateau, but in such a weak American League, the Jays are really only a few games back (and one player away) from being right back in a favorable Wild Card position.

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Blue Jays-Mets Trade Proposal Sends Freddy Peralta to Toronto

Per Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, who recently released 10 different MLB trade ideas that could happen before the MLB trade deadline in August, the Toronto Blue Jays could look to acquire Freddy Peralta.

Here is the proposed trade that Miller curated:

“The Trade: Toronto Blue Jays acquire RHP Freddy Peralta from New York Mets for OF RJ Schreck and RHP Jake Bloss“

Remember, it could be a rental addition for the Blue Jays in acquiring Peralta, so they likely wouldn’t have to part with their top top prospects, which is reflected in this trade proposal.

This is what Miller writes as to why Freddy Peralta is a fit in Toronto: