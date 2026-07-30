Jeff Passan Drops Major Trade Update on Mets’ Francisco Lindor

The New York Mets are one of the more interesting teams around the league as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

New York has underperformed this season, leading many to believe that they will indeed be sellers at the deadline. The Mets have a few names who could entice opposing teams to make trades, helping New York build for the future.

The biggest name who has been on the trade block is star infielder Francisco Lindor, who has generated a ton of buzz. Lindor missed a large portion of the season due to injury, but he has since started to pick things up at the plate in July.

Multiple teams have shown interest in going after Lindor, with conflicting reports coming out about his actual availability. But now, with just a few days left until the deadline expires, there seems to be some clarity around the Lindor situation.

Francisco Lindor Trade Update

According to a new report from MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, Lindor won’t be traded this summer. Despite all the rumors, the veteran will remain in Queens for now.

“Francisco Lindor isn’t going anywhere, so it won’t be that kind of deadline, ” Passan reported.

With Lindor likely not being moved, the Mets’ front office can put the focus elsewhere as they try to get the team back to playoff contention. Lindor can also focus on putting together a strong second half, which could boost his value around the league.

Francisco Lindor Future Outlook

While Lindor won’t be moved at the trade deadline, barring any major changes, he could still be moved over the offseason. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported recently that Lindor may be more likely to be traded over the offseason when teams have more figured out financially.

“They’re going to move everybody,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory. “They would love to move (Francisco) Lindor at some point, but they don’t think they can do it now. Just with the money, it’s so complicated. If Lindor’s moved, it’ll more (likely) be in the offseason, when teams can figure out their payroll and everything else.”

So far this season, Lindor has hit .226 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .728 over 52 games played. It has taken Lindor some time to get back into playing shape after missing time due to injury.

But in July alone, the All-Star has hit .244 with five home runs and 15 RBIs, showing signs of life. If Lindor can continue this type of performance down the stretch, the Mets could try for a larger return if they move him over the offseason.

Any deal involving Lindor will most likely require the Mets to retain money since they still owe him a lot on his current deal. Lindor still has five years remaining on his contract, with the veteran scheduled to make $32.4 million each season.

If New York is willing to eat a large portion of that money, trading Lindor could be much easier. But for now, the Mets will focus on putting together a strong finish to the year, with the All-Star on the roster.