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Mets’ Freddy Peralta to Brewers Trade Gets Telling Update: Report

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Freddy Peralta
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A potential trade that would send New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta back to the Milwaukee Brewers isn't gaining much "traction," says Jon Heyman of USA Today.

The New York Mets‘ disappointing start to 2026 has led the franchise to consider selling at the MLB trade deadline. All bets are on the table for the Mets, except for some of their staple players.

One of the popular topics of discussion in New York is first-year Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta. The All-Star lefty is getting interest from multiple teams throughout the league. This includes his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the trade talks between the Brewers and Mets involving Peralta have stalled, USA Today’s Jon Heyman reports.

“Not much traction so far in Peralta-back-to-the-Brewers talks. Fluid situation but multiple other teams are more involved now,” Heyman wrote. “Some teams believe Peralta’s off year is partly the fault of the Mets (and Mets defense), which may help the Mets.”

Freddy Peralta’s Unsuccessful First Year in New York

Freddy Peralta

GettyDespite a frustrating tenure with the New York Mets, starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is still receiving trade interest from teams around the league. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers last winter. New York traded for Peralta and pitcher Tobias Myers in exchange for two of the Mets’ top prospects, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

New York’s side of the deal hasn’t panned out so far, leading to Freddy Peralta becoming a trade candidate at the deadline.

Peralta, 30, has made 22 starts in 2026; he carries a 5-9 record, 4.99 ERA, and 1.48 WHIP through 113.2 innings pitched.

Jon Heyman said that teams around the league believe that Peralta’s struggles are, in large part, due to the Mets and their defense. This “may help” New York in its pursuit to deal the two-time All-Star.

Despite his frustrating contribution to the Mets this season, Freddy Peralta is still looked at as a reliable starter for contending teams.

Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. Trade Update

Luis Robert Jr.

GettyNew York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. has also been involved in trade talks. However, the 29-year-old has publicly mentioned that he would like to remain with the franchise beyond the Aug. 3 trade deadline. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Similar to Freddy Peralta’s situation, first-year New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is a potential trade candidate heading into the deadline.

Robert Jr. wants to remain in New York despite the rumors.

“To be honest, I’d like to stay here,” the former All-Star said, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “I don’t like those types of moves or trades that just happen in the middle of the season and you have to move around fast. But at the end of the day, that’s out of my control. That’s out of my hands. The people making those decisions, they’re the ones that have to make those decisions, and I have to accept it, whether it happens or not.”

The 29-year-old Mets outfielder has been involved in the large list of players who have missed significant time due to injury this season.

Through 31 games this season, Robert Jr. is hitting .208/.311/.349 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and two stolen bases.

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Mets’ Freddy Peralta to Brewers Trade Gets Telling Update: Report

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