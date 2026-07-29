Mets’ Freddy Peralta to Brewers Trade Gets Telling Update: Report

The New York Mets‘ disappointing start to 2026 has led the franchise to consider selling at the MLB trade deadline. All bets are on the table for the Mets, except for some of their staple players.

One of the popular topics of discussion in New York is first-year Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta. The All-Star lefty is getting interest from multiple teams throughout the league. This includes his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, the trade talks between the Brewers and Mets involving Peralta have stalled, USA Today’s Jon Heyman reports.

“Not much traction so far in Peralta-back-to-the-Brewers talks. Fluid situation but multiple other teams are more involved now,” Heyman wrote. “Some teams believe Peralta’s off year is partly the fault of the Mets (and Mets defense), which may help the Mets.”

Freddy Peralta’s Unsuccessful First Year in New York

The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers last winter. New York traded for Peralta and pitcher Tobias Myers in exchange for two of the Mets’ top prospects, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

New York’s side of the deal hasn’t panned out so far, leading to Freddy Peralta becoming a trade candidate at the deadline.

Peralta, 30, has made 22 starts in 2026; he carries a 5-9 record, 4.99 ERA, and 1.48 WHIP through 113.2 innings pitched.

Play

Jon Heyman said that teams around the league believe that Peralta’s struggles are, in large part, due to the Mets and their defense. This “may help” New York in its pursuit to deal the two-time All-Star.

Despite his frustrating contribution to the Mets this season, Freddy Peralta is still looked at as a reliable starter for contending teams.

Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. Trade Update

Similar to Freddy Peralta’s situation, first-year New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is a potential trade candidate heading into the deadline.

Robert Jr. wants to remain in New York despite the rumors.

“To be honest, I’d like to stay here,” the former All-Star said, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. “I don’t like those types of moves or trades that just happen in the middle of the season and you have to move around fast. But at the end of the day, that’s out of my control. That’s out of my hands. The people making those decisions, they’re the ones that have to make those decisions, and I have to accept it, whether it happens or not.”

The 29-year-old Mets outfielder has been involved in the large list of players who have missed significant time due to injury this season.

Through 31 games this season, Robert Jr. is hitting .208/.311/.349 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and two stolen bases.