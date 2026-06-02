Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza Refuses to Make One Change That Would Boost Offense

New York Mets rookie outfielder A.J. profiles as a classic leadoff hitter. With excellent speed and a batting eye, Ewing could bring those gifts to the top of the order to a Mets team that struggles to score runs. Yet, despite the mountain of evidence that affirms the choice’s intelligence, manager Carlos Mendoza won’t pull the metaphorical trigger. The Athletic’s Tim Sammon delves into the reasoning.

“He’s that type of player,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said within the context of Ewing someday leading off. Yet Ewing typically appears in the middle of the Mets’ inconsistent lineup.

“Only Juan Soto has a better on-base percentage than Ewing’s .333. Yet, he usually bats in the No. 5 or No. 6 spot in the order. In essence, wasting opportunities to kickstart big innings. For all of his early success, Mendoza believes that switching him up will affect Carson Benge.

“I wouldn’t shy away from putting A.J. there if we need to,” Mendoza said. “But I think it’s how successful we’ve been with Carson setting the table up at the top.”

A.J. Ewing with a two-run single in the first inning to give New York the lead 🔥#Mets pic.twitter.com/T1N83uTJSH — Milb Central (@milb_central) May 29, 2026

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Benge is not the typical table setter. He runs well enough but is not quick. Additionally, he probably will not swipe an excessive number of bases. Furthermore, Benge possesses decent pop (four home runs) that will increase with reps against MLB pitching. He fills the role of a No. 2 or No. 5 hitter. The Mets, through Ewing’s development, carved a specific role for him.

“In the upper levels of the minor leagues, Ewing almost exclusively batted leadoff. In 132 plate appearances across Double A and Triple A this year, he had a .447 on-base percentage. He is at the same point (20 games) of his rookie season as Benge was when Mendoza first tried Benge at leadoff.”

Speed Remains the Uncomfortable Decider

As mentioned, Benge runs well. However, Ewing can flat-out run fast, and the statistics back up the video. According to Baseball Savant, Ewing runs at a clip of 29.2 ft/second. That places him in the elite category among the top 20% of all baserunners in baseball.

Additionally, the rookie center fielder gets the small things done. For example, Ewing will go first to third on singles and score on doubles from first. Taking the extra base keeps an inning going and places pressure upon opposing pitchers.

Offering Protection for a Young Hitter

Ewing flew through the upper levels of the Mets’ minor league system. Before his Queens arrival, Ewing only played a dozen games at Triple-A Syracuse. A theory of Mendoza protecting his players falls apart quickly. Like Ewing, Benge is also a rookie. Mendoza’s decisions throughout the season continue to frustrate the fanbase.

A.J. Ewing continues to show his potential as a high-upside CF who can make spectacular plays look routine.#Mets #LGM #MetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/gTzKz7thth — Angry Mike (@AngryMike24) June 2, 2026

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The Mets need to find a way to get their catalysts more at-bats, from starting pitchers for an inning to lineup decisions. Starting the West Coast road trip with an opening-night loss to Seattle does not help things.

In all honesty, the Mets need to find a way to get their catalysts more at-bats. Adhering to stubborn managerial preferences continues to hurt the team. Worse, Mendoza’s decisions could delay Ewing’s progress and development. Will Ewing’s tenure outlast Mendoza?