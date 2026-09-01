Mets’ Juan Soto Makes Career Announcement After Returning From Injury

Juan Soto wasn’t in the New York Mets‘ starting lineup Monday night. He still found a way onto the field.

Soto entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out with two runners in scoring position, ending New York’s last scoring threat. Soto remained in the game and played left field to close it out.

Interim manager Andy Green gave Soto a planned rest day. Soto returned from the injured list Saturday. He had missed 31 games with a Grade 2 strain in his left calf.

The Mets held on for a 3-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. It moved the Mets to 62-76 on the season, fifth in the NL East. Tampa Bay fell to 82-55 but remains atop the AL East.

But before the game, off the field, Soto had bigger news.

Juan Soto Unveils First Signature Cleat With Under Armour

Shortly after returning from injury, Soto turned to Instagram to reveal his first player-exclusive cleat. He and longtime partner Under Armour unveiled the shoe, called the UA Yard Icon “La Fiera.”

Soto will appear at Brooklyn’s City Line Park this Thursday, Sept. 3, to celebrate the launch. The first 75 fans in the meet-and-greet line will get a photo with Soto. Anyone who buys La Fiera merchandise will receive an event-exclusive poster.

Soto has worn Under Armour cleats throughout his career. The brand has sponsored him since 2018, when he played for the Washington Nationals.

The Mets don’t play Thursday. Soto will have the full day to spend with fans before the series resumes. The Instagram post went up Monday. It had drawn close to 9,000 likes within about 16 hours.

Soto is batting .282 with 22 home runs and 54 RBIs this season.

Mets Shake Up Roster After Rays Opener

New York’s roster looked different by the time Monday’s game ended.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the Mets. Robert had hit .267 with six home runs over his last 20 games. The move ends his tenure in New York and saves the club roughly $5 million.

The Mets responded by recalling outfielder Nick Morabito from Triple-A Syracuse. Morabito, the team’s No. 13 prospect, will take Robert’s roster spot.

Right-hander Justin Hagenman is also joining the active roster. Rosters expand to 28 players league-wide on Tuesday. Hagenman is set to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Rays.

Mark Vientos returned from the injured list Monday after a fractured right hand. The injury had sidelined him since July 9. He hit a home run in his first game back.