Mets to Call Up 23-Year-Old Outfielder Amid Luis Robert Jr. News

The New York Mets have a hole in their outfield after Luis Robert Jr. was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles. They’ll fill it by recalling Nick Morabito to the active roster, per The Athletic‘s Will Sammon.

Sammon notes that Morabito’s return will come no later than September 1, when rosters expand to 28 players. But considering the timing of the Robert move, he may be coming up before then.

The Mets enter their series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a 61-76 record. While the 2026 season can be viewed as nothing other than a colossal disappointment, there is something to be salvaged.

The club will likely announce a roster move ahead of their series opener against the Rays. The only question will be if Morabito is part of that.

Mets Recall Nick Morabito After Losing Luis Robert Jr.

Nick Morabito will begin his second stint on the Mets roster. He spent a week on the team back in May, as the club dealt with injuries.

The Mets outfield has undergone a youth movement. Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, and Morabito are on the roster together for the second time this season.

With Robert out of the picture, that opens up left field. Juan Soto just came back from a calf strain, so it’s unlikely they push him to play the outfield much with four weeks left. That opens up an opportunity for Morabito to get some at-bats there.

Morabito should get a runway for at-bats to finish out the season. Then the Mets can decide what to do with Soto and if they need to acquire an outfielder or first baseman. At a minimum, Morabito serves as an ideal fourth outfielder to complement the left-handed-hitting Benge and Ewing.