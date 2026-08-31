New York Mets Announce Sudden Juan Soto News Before Rays Series

The New York Mets are going from the Houston Astros to the Tampa Bay Rays. Prior to the start of the first game, they announced news about Juan Soto.

This will be a classic “David vs. Goliath” type of series. The Rays own an 82-54 record while the Mets sport a 61-76 win-loss record going into Monday night’s game. The Game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Eastern Time, 4:40 PM Mountain Time.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto News

Prior to the start of the first game between these two teams, the Mets announced news regarding Soto.

When they named their lineup for the game, Soto was not on the starting roster, according to Underdog MLB:

SS: Francisco Lindor

3B: Bo Bichette

RF: Carson Benge

DH: Vientos

1B: Young

LF: Morel

2B: Semien

CF: Ewing

C: Alvarez

Looking at Juan Soto

Soto is a 27-year-old outfielder with one of the best bats in the MLB.

He has played 86 games this year. In those games, Soto has recorded 85 hits, eight doubles, two triples, 54 RBIs, and 22 home runs. Additionally, he has a .283 batting average and a .407 on-base percentage.

Soto has had some unfortunate injury trouble this year.

He was put on the IL for a left calf strain and was activated from the IL on August 29th, 2026. Since coming off the IL, Soto has played in two games.

In those two games, he has had seven at-bats and collected two hits, two RBIs, and one home run.

Regardless of the way that they approach Soto, he is a vital member of the organization. Given that they are eliminated from playoff contention, it does not make sense to push Soto physically.