Hi, Subscriber

New York Mets Announce Sudden Juan Soto News Before Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Juan Soto
Getty
The New York Mets announced Juan Soto news prior to the first game of their new series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Mets are going from the Houston Astros to the Tampa Bay Rays. Prior to the start of the first game, they announced news about Juan Soto.

This will be a classic “David vs. Goliath” type of series. The Rays own an 82-54 record while the Mets sport a 61-76 win-loss record going into Monday night’s game. The Game will be broadcast at 6:40 PM Eastern Time, 4:40 PM Mountain Time.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto News

Houston Astros v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Citi Field on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the first game between these two teams, the Mets announced news regarding Soto.

When they named their lineup for the game, Soto was not on the starting roster, according to Underdog MLB:

  • SS: Francisco Lindor
  • 3B: Bo Bichette
  • RF: Carson Benge
  • DH: Vientos
  • 1B: Young
  • LF: Morel
  • 2B: Semien
  • CF: Ewing
  • C: Alvarez

Looking at Juan Soto

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 6: Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets celebrates his three-run home run on the base paths during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Soto is a 27-year-old outfielder with one of the best bats in the MLB.

He has played 86 games this year. In those games, Soto has recorded 85 hits, eight doubles, two triples, 54 RBIs, and 22 home runs. Additionally, he has a .283 batting average and a .407 on-base percentage.

Soto has had some unfortunate injury trouble this year.

He was put on the IL for a left calf strain and was activated from the IL on August 29th, 2026. Since coming off the IL, Soto has played in two games.

In those two games, he has had seven at-bats and collected two hits, two RBIs, and one home run.

Regardless of the way that they approach Soto, he is a vital member of the organization. Given that they are eliminated from playoff contention, it does not make sense to push Soto physically.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

2 Comments

New York Mets Announce Sudden Juan Soto News Before Rays Series

Notify of
2 Comments
Follow this thread
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x