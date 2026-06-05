Juan Soto, David Peterson Share Thoughts on Upcoming MLB Salary Cap Possibility

In a shocking development, New York Mets‘ star outfielder (and highest-paid MLB player) Juan Soto is against a salary cap in MLB. Soto is undoubtedly one of MLB’s best hitters and brightest stars, but he’s tied to a 15-year, $765 million contract, which is a deal that would make for major implications with a salary cap.

In a recent piece by The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the MLB insider was able to sit down with Juan Soto and David Perterson to get their thoughts on initial new CBA proposals by MLB. One of the biggest points the owners made was having a hard salary cap of $245 million.

Here is what Sammon wrote about Juan Soto’s role in that:

“If the salary cap proposed in Major League Baseball’s first offer this week were to take effect next season, more than 20 percent of the New York Mets’ theoretical cap space would account for just one player: Juan Soto.”

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Juan Soto is Against A MLB Salary Cap

Maybe he is just looking out for his fellow MLB players who are fighting to get a contract even 1/7th of what his is worth, but Juan Soto noted to Sammon that he is against a MLB Salary Cap:

“Baseball is doing great. We’ve been increasing every year. It’s been great for baseball. We are in the best moment in baseball right now in all kinds of ways. Why should we have a cap?”

“I don’t think that’s right, to have a cap.”

It’s certainly going to be very difficult for MLB owners and the MLBPA to come to an agreement if several players have already made it clear they are against a salary cap in baseball. So, it could be smart to think about picking up some winter hobbies this offseason, because baseball news could be very slow if these labor negotiations are serious, which appears to be the case early in the cycle. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to run out on Dec. 1.

Juan Soto is hitting .293 this season with 13 HR, 29 RBI, and an OPS+ of 165 (leads NL) over 45 games.

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David Peterson Shares Thoughts on MLB CBA Proposals

New York Mets starter David Peterson is the union rep for the Mets and the MLBPA, so he can, to some degree, speak for the team when it comes to these upcoming labor talks.

Peterson recently shared this message about where baseball is at right now:

“It works in basketball in that way because they don’t have as many guys, so you have a lot less guys for the pot to go around, and that’s a league where one or two people on the team pretty much sell the team. That’s a lot harder to do in baseball.”

He makes a good point; it would be hard for the Mets to win if Juan Soto were 1/5th of their total payroll, and the front office would have to allocate funds elsewhere, which could put the team in a bad position.

Either way, this new CBA is going to make shockwaves across MLB, and if you are a MLB enjoyer and follower, buckle up, because this one could take a while.