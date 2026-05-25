New York Mets Announce Juan Soto Decision Before Reds Game

On Monday afternoon, the New York Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

The Mets were most recently swept by the Miami Marlins in a three-game series that ended with a walk-off grand slam.

All-Star Juan Soto was not in Sunday’s lineup for the series finale as he was scratched from the lineup. Soto reportedly felt ill prior to the game.

New York Mets Announce Juan Soto News

The New York Mets have announced their lineup for Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Mets 5/25 C. Benge DH B. Bichette SS M. Vientos 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF T. Taylor RF N. Morabito LF B. Baty 3B L. Torrens C N. McLean SP”

Juan Soto is absent from the lineup for a second consecutive game.

In 37 games, Soto is batting .294 with 40 hits, 10 home runs, 21 RBI’s, 22 runs, five stolen bases, a .390 on base percentage, and a .949 OPS.

Regarding Soto’s absence, Laura Albanese wrote after Sunday’s loss, “Soto was held out of the lineup in their 4-0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday afternoon — an objectively lousy game decided by Heriberto Hernandez’s grand slam off Devin Williams with one out in the ninth (if you’re keeping track of the indignities, Hernandez is hitting .193). Soto had flu symptoms that apparently have been plaguing a few of the Mets the past few days, and though they don’t know if he’ll be available to play Monday, Carlos Mendoza said after the game that the bug is “like a 24-hour thing.”

Mets vs Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have also announced their lineup ahead of Monday’s series opener in New York.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Reds 5/25 B. Dunn CF E. De La Cruz SS J. Bleday LF S. Stewart 3B E. Suárez DH N. Lowe 1B S. Steer RF T. Stephenson C M. McLain 2B N. Lodolo SP”

The Reds split their two-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, and have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games. Left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo will make his fourth start of the season. He enters Monday’s game with an 0-1 record and a 7.20 ERA in 15 innings. Lodolo was a steady force in Cincinnati’s rotation last season, as he had a 3.30 ERA in 156.2 innings.

Meanwhile, McClean will look to bounce back for the Mets after allowing six earned runs in his last outing. Despite the rough outing, McClean has been a bright spot on a disappointing Mets team. In 10 starts, McClean has a 3.57 ERA across 58 innings.

Social Media Reaction to Juan Soto News

Soto being absent from the lineup for a second consecutive game was met with the following reactions on social media:

@Jpet_7: “No Juan Soto and Marcus Semien batting 4th. Definitely the worst lineup the Mets have put out this season.”

@NYMSoto_: “WHERE IS JUAN”

@brandoninNY: “This lineup looks like the Mets are actively testing whether rock bottom has a basement. It’s a SNL skit at this point.”

@therealbink1: “380 million dollar team and this is the lineup 😭 FIRE STEARNS”

@JDevilSports: “All you need to know is that a lineup with Marcus Semien at cleanup stinks. It’s insulting the fans that nobody has lost their job yet.”