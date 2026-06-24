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Mets Make Kodai Senga Decision Before Cubs Game

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Kodai Senga of the New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Kodai Senga #34 of the New York Mets walks to the dugout after he was removed from a game against the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning at Citi Field on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are moving right-hander Kodai Senga to the bullpen, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters, including Steve Gelbs of SNY.

Senga was crushed for seven earned runs over 3.2 innings on Tuesday, June 23, in a 9-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs. The outing raised his ERA above 10.00. It marked his fifth consecutive outing allowing at least three earned runs. Senga hasn’t pitched more than four innings since early April.

A back injury cost Senga all of May. He returned in mid-June. The veteran righty has ceded 11 earned runs over 7.2 innings this month.

The Mets don’t have an obvious replacement on the roster. The club was already thin on starting pitching with Clay Holmes, Christian Scott, and Tylor Megill on the injured list. Scott is expected to return to the team later this week.

New York Mets Move Kodai Senga to the Bullpen After Another Rough Start

Mendoza hinted that a change was coming after last night’s debacle. “Performance matters here, and having outings like this are not going to cut it,” Mendoza told reporters, including Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to have a decision, but that ain’t going to do it. We need better.”

Charlie Wright is a longtime sports journalist with more than a decade of experience covering college and professional sports. He covers MLB and NBA for Heavy.com. More about Charlie Wright

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Mets Make Kodai Senga Decision Before Cubs Game

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