New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Decision Before Dodgers Game

On Sunday, the New York Mets will look to avoid getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Saturday.

Luis Robert Jr. (who batted 5th) finished with two walks, one strikeout and one run.

New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Mets 7/26 A. Ewing CF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF J. Polanco DH J. Young 1B T. Taylor LF B. Baty 2B L. Torrens C F. Peralta SP”

Robert Jr. has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

He is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

Right now, the 28-year-old is batting .210 with 21 hits, four home runs, 10 RBIs, 13 runs and two stolen bases in 29 games.

Before the Mets, Robert Jr. spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

In 2023, he made the MLB All-Star Game.

Robert Jr. has been in a lot of trade rumors as of late.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@JaMezTTG: “How can you warrant Polanco and Baty in the lineup at this point? Call up any other young players and just give them a shot for the rest of the year”

@pfdhome1: “Stearns is the worst GM in all of profession sports.”

@vbuc810: “Keep trying. Eventually Polanco will get a hit.”

Mets Right Now

The Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 43-62 record in 105 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 21-30 in 51 games at home).

On Monday night, the Mets will remain at Citi Field to host Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves.