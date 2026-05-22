On Friday night, the New York Mets will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

The Mets are coming off a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals (on Thursday).

Juan Soto finished with one walk, one stolen base and one strikeout.

Héctor Gómez wrote: “Juan Soto (1,131 career games) becomes the fastest player to reach 250 home runs, 100 stolen bases, and 900 walks in MLB history. The previous record was held by Mickey Mantle, who accomplished this feat in his 1,257th career game.”

New York Mets Make Juan Soto Decision For Marlins Game

For Friday’s game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Mets 5/22 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto DH M. Vientos 1B B. Baty 3B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF N. Morabito LF L. Torrens C T. Myers SP”

The Mets have revealed that Soto will be the team’s DH for Friday’s game.

He had been in Left Field the last two games.

Right now, the four-time MLB All-Star is batting .292 with 38 hits, nine home runs, 20 RBI’s, 21 runs and five stolen bases in his first 35 games of the season.

@Metsmerized wrote: “First of three in Miami! With Juan Soto serving as the DH, the three rookies patrol the outfield. Pitching matchup: RHP Tobias Myers (3.41 ERA) vs. RHP Eury Pérez (5.33 ERA) Mets top pitching prospect Jonah Tong will likely play a part after Myers.”

Soto is in his second season playing for the Mets.

The 2019 World Series Champion has also had stints with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees over nine seasons.

Mets Ahead Of Marlins Series

The Mets come into the night as the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 22-28 record in 50 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 11-15 in 26 games on the road away from Citi Field).

Following three games in Miami, the Mets will return home to host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in New York.