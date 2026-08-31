Mets Get Major Mark Vientos Injury Update After Three-Homer Game

The New York Mets are playing out the string of what has been a massively disappointing 2026 campaign. After entering the year with playoff expectations, the Mets are sitting at the bottom of the National League East division with a 61-76 record heading into play on Monday. While there are still games to play, the team’s attention has been turned to the upcoming offseason.

Still, New York is looking for any silver linings it can find before the season comes to a close. Ahead of its upcoming series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mets appear set to get a nice injury boost, as third baseman Mark Vientos is expected to be activated off the injured list after tearing it up during his rehab assignment at Triple-A.

Mets Set to Activate Mark Vientos From the Injured List

Vientos is one of several players who have played a big role in New York’s disappointing season. A former top prospect, Vientos seemed to enjoy a breakout campaign in 2024 when he hit .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBIs in 111 games. Besides that season, though, Vientos has been a below-average third baseman for the Mets.

That has continued in 2025, as Vientos has been borderline unplayable for New York. Through 73 games, Vientos is hitting just .211 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, while also playing subpar defense at third base. Simply put, Vientos has been a mess, and the Mets have some big decisions to make regarding his future with the team moving forward.

Part of what makes Vientos’ struggles so frustrating is that he has the upside to be an All-Star slugger, as he showed over the weekend when he hit three home runs in the Syracuse Mets’ 8-0 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. With that game in the books, New York believes Vientos is ready to return to the majors, as he is meeting the Mets in Tampa, indicating his activation from the injured list is imminent.

Mark Vientos is in Tampa with the Mets following his 3-HR game Saturday and is expected to be activated soon,” Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported in a post on X.

Mets Hoping Mark Vientos Can Finish the 2026 Campaign on a High Note

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets is walked in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Again, there isn’t much left for the Mets to play for this season, but individually, Vientos has a lot to prove. Changes are coming for New York this offseason, and this may be Vientos’ last chance to prove he can be a part of the team’s long-term future. The front office may have already made up its mind about him, but a strong finish to the year could change things.

Vientos could be activated as soon as Monday, depending on how quickly the team can conjure up a corresponding move, but regardless, it seems like he will be back on the field in the near future. New York will kick off its series against Tampa Bay at 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday, and all eyes will be on Vientos to see if he ends up being in the team’s lineup for the game.