New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos News Before Brewers Series

After both teams had a day off on Monday, the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets are set for a three-game series this week. The series is at Citi Field, so the Mets will have the benefit of being the home team.

New York is 59-72 this season, as it obviously hasn’t been the best campaign for the Metropolitans, but there’s still an opportunity to finish the season strong. Milwaukee carries the best record in MLB into the series and looks to keep their winning ways intact.

Before the Brewers series began (on Tuesday), the New York Mets announced a piece of news regarding Mark Vientos, who has been rehabbing in the minors.

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Mets’ Mark Vientos Sent to AAA Syracuse

Per his transactions tracker, Mark Vientos is being sent to AAA Syracuse to continue his rehab stint.

His return to the New York Mets lineup could be imminent.

NBCSports.com’s David Shovein wrote (about Vientos’ rehab assignment):

“The 26-year-old slugger has been sidelined since just before the All-Star break after suffering a fracture in his right hand. He’s likely to remain there at least through the weekend before rejoining the Mets at some point next week. Before landing on the injured list, Vientos was slashing just .211/.256/.388 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 254 plate appearances.”

While the season hasn’t gone according to plan for the Mets, players like Mark Vientos are still vying for his spot on the roster, and especially considering Vientos’ struggles over the past two seasons, he will need to produce at the plate in his opportunities to finish out the season.

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Taking a Glance at Mark Vientos with the Mets

Mark Vientos has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, and there have been mixed results.

In 2026, as Shovein noted, Vientos is batting .211 with 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and an OPS+ of 78.

After having somewhat of a breakout campaign in 2024 (27 home runs in 111 games), Vientos has clubbed 28 home runs in his past 194 games.

His lifetime batting average is .234 over 1328 at-bats, and a career OPS+ of 99.

Aside from that big 2024 campaign, Vientos has been rather pedestrian at the plate.

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