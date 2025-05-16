Mets Predicted to Replace Mark Vientos in $275 Million Deadline Trade

It was recently reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that the New York Mets are one of the teams interested in Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr.

Robert, who many overrate around the league, would be a decent pickup for the Mets. Even if there are injury concerns and he’s not as talented as some have suggested in the past, he’d be a decent player to take a flyer on. At the very worst, if Robert didn’t stay healthy, it isn’t exactly like he’s on a massive deal, currently making $50 million.

“The Chicago White Sox finally are starting to get some inquiries on center fielder Luis Robert with the New York Mets recently among the teams checking in and showing interest,” Nightengale wrote.

Would Mets Trade for Nolan Arenado

However, there might be better options for the New York Mets. If the Mets want to trade for a centerfielder, perhaps somebody like Cedric Mullins would make sense. They have also linked Byron Buxton, a Minnesota Twins player who could be available, over the past few days.



Buxton also has injury questions, but he’s been a much better player than Robert throughout his career. Nonetheless, there seems to be a clear need for the Mets in the outfield, and if they make a move at the deadline for a bat, it should come in that area.

Despite that reality, the Mets also have some issues in the infield. Mark Vientos isn’t swinging at the level the Mets expected, prompting New York to consider trading for a third baseman.

In a recent article from Zach Ragan of A to Z Sports, the Mets would do just that by trading for Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reagan said the Cardinals might move on from Arenado, making him the ideal target for the Mets.

“Another player that I think would be an ideal trade target for the Mets is St Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

“The Cardinals tried like hell to trade Arenado during the offseason, but thanks to Arenado’s no trade clause, St Louis wasn’t able to find a suitable trade partner. Arenado isn’t the superstar he used to be, but he’s still a productive player and he’s still one of the best fielders in the league. The eight-time All-Star is slashing .270/.352/.426 so far this season,” he wrote.

Trading for Nolan Arenado Comes With Financial Risk

Arenado is much more expensive than all the other players listed, but he’s been a much better player throughout his long professional career. The issue, however, is that this is year 13 for Arenado, and he’s now 34 years old.

He isn’t too old, but he has slowed down over the past three seasons after posting a 7.9 WAR for the Cardinals in 2022.

Since then, he hasn’t posted an OPS+ above 108, and outside of 2023, when he had 26 home runs, his power numbers have taken a massive dip.

He might not be the best option to pursue for a New York Mets team looking to win a World Series, despite spending as much as they have.