New York Mets Announce Francisco Alvarez Decision Before Braves Series

On Friday night, the New York Mets will begin a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Mets lost 9-3 on Wednesday.

Francisco Alvarez went 0-for-4 in the loss.

New York Mets Announce Francisco Alvarez Change

Ahead of the series opener on Friday, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 7/3 A. Ewing CF J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor SS C. Benge RF J. Young 1B F. Alvarez DH B. Baty 2B L. Torrens C C. Scott SP”

After serving as the team’s catcher on Wednesday, Francisco Alvarez will not be the team’s designated hitter in the first game of the series. It will mark the 12th time this season Alvarez plays the designated hitter role. Alvarez has had success in that role this season, as he’s batting .302 in 45 plate appearances. Meanwhile, he’s batting only .221 when also playing the catcher position.

Overall, Alvarez is batting .245 with 45 hits, seven doubles, nine home runs, 19 runs and 19 RBIs in 57 games.

Alvarez missed time earlier this year after suffering a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Mets Right Now

Unfortunately for New York, despite the return of Alvarez and Francisco Lindor to the team’s lineup, results haven’t been much better. At 36-51, they remain in last place in the National League East and have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Christian Scott will make his 11th start of the season. He enters Friday’s game with a 2-0 record and a 3.20 ERA in 45 innings this season.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup for the series opener.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 7/3 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Mateo SS G. Holmes SP”

Despite still leading the division, the Braves have not fared much better recently. They have gone 2-8 over their last 10 games. They now only lead the division by 2.5 games after an impressive start to the season.