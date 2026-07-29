Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Mets will be taking on the Atlanta Braves later tonight for the second part of a doubleheader.

New York took the first game by a score of 3-2, and now the Mets will try to sweep their National League East rivals. The Mets have announced the lineup for the second game of the doubleheader, with a change to where star infielder Francisco Lindor is hitting.

Francisco Lindor Lineup Change

Lindor will now leadoff for the Mets in the second game, after hitting second against the Braves in the irst content. The veteran went 0-for-2 with two walks in the Mets’ win earlier today.

Mets Game 2 7/29 F. Lindor SS

B. Bichette 3B

L. Robert Jr. CF

F. Alvarez DH

T. Taylor LF

M. Semien 2B

C. Benge RF

E. Wagaman 1B

L. Torrens C C. Scott SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 29, 2026

Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors

As the Mets try to take down the Braves, the organization has been consumed with trade rumors. The trade deadline is just a few days away, with New York being viewed as one of the bigger sellers across the baseball landscape.

Lindor has been placed in many of these trade rumors, with multiple teams around the league inquiring about the star. The veteran has had a down year compared to other seasons, with the slugger hitting .231 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .742.

However, in July, Lindor has started to look more like his normal self after a slow start. This month, Lindor has slashed .256/.358/.500 with five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Lindor missed a large portion of time due to injury this season, leading to the down year. The veteran suffered a stress reaction in his left hamate bone on Feb. 11, which required him to have surgery.

His streak of playing in at least 150 or more games will end after four seasons. His injury-riddled season, combined with his salary, could have teams wary of trading for him.

In any trade, the Mets would likely have to retain money on Lindor’s contract since he still has five more seasons left. New York owes the All-Star $32.4 million each year, and not many teams are willing to take this on.

New York has discussed Lindor with other teams, but the likelihood of him being traded could be low. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, it may be more likely that Lindor gets moved during the offseason, rather than over the next week.

“They’re going to move everybody,” Nightengale said on Foul Territory. “They would love to move (Francisco) Lindor at some point, but they don’t think they can do it now. Just with the money, it’s so complicated. If Lindor’s moved, it’ll more (likely) be in the offseason, when teams can figure out their payroll and everything else.”

It remains to be seen if Lindor will indeed be moved, but the Mets will continue to play him in the lineup through the trade deadline. At best, he elevates his value around the league, and at worst, New York continues to attempt to salvage the 2026 season.