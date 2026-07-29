Mets Make Notable Roster Move Before Doubleheader Against Braves

The New York Mets are calling up pitcher Jonathan Pintaro. The right-hander will serve as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, the club announced.

Pintaro, 28, has made five relief appearances for the Mets this season, posting a 5.11 ERA. In 12.1 innings, he has struck out 12 and walked three.

He was most recently pitching for the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse.

Pintaro to Provide Mets Length

Lefty Sean Manaea is scheduled to start the first game of Tuesday’s split doubleheader, with right-hander Christian Scott taking the mound in the nightcap.

Pintaro, who last pitched July 25 against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is expected to provide the Mets’ bullpen with some length.

The 28-year-old has been used exclusively as a reliever this season, recording a 4.03 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with one save in 23 appearances for Syracuse. In 38 innings, he’s struck out 42 and walked 18.

Pintaro Made MLB Debut in 2025

Pintaro is the No. 15 prospect in the Mets’ system, per MLB Pipeline.

After five seasons at Division II Shorter University and two stints in the MLB Draft League, Pintaro made his MLB debut with the Mets on June 25, 2025. He was greeted rudely, allowing two hits and two runs while walking two in a 7-3 win over the Braves.

Pintaro split the rest of the season between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse.

According to one report, rival scouts view Pintaro as a potential multi-inning reliever with a “deceptive” delivery.

“Pintaro’s best pitch is his cutter, which one scout rated as plus and which he used to record his first career strikeout against Braves infielder Nick Allen,” wrote Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “He also leans heavily on a sinker and sweeper, as well as an upper-90s four-seam fastball and a changeup.”

Mets Expected to Be Big Sellers

The Mets slugged four home runs to win Monday’s series opener, 14-3. Despite that, they are 45-62, 17.5 games behind Atlanta in the NL East and 10.5 games out of the NL wild card.

Because of that, the Mets are expected to be one of the most aggressive sellers at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal recently predicted that the Mets will make at least six trades, including Clay Holmes, Freddy Peralta, A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Luis Robert Jr., and either Luke Weaver or Huascar Brazoban.