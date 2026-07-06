New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Decision During Braves Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will finish off their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Mets won 10-9 on Sunday.

Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a walk and three runs scored in the win.

New York Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Change

Ahead of the series finale, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 7/6 A. Ewing CF J. Soto LF B. Bichette 3B F. Lindor DH C. Benge RF J. Young 1 F. Alvarez C B. Baty 2B R. Mauricio SS F. Peralta SP”

Despite serving as the team’s leadoff hitter in the previous two games, Lindor has returned to the cleanup spot. Additionally, he will serve as the team’s designated hitter, after previously starting as the team’s shortstop in the first three games of the series.

Lindor has gone 4-for-13 this series with one RBI and no extra-base hits.

Monday’s game will mark the first time Lindor has appeared as the team’s designated hitter this season. He has been the team’s shortstop in his 33 previous appearances this year.

While Lindor has also primarily been the team’s leadoff hitter when healthy, this will be the eighth game in which he starts as the team’s No. 4 hitter.

The five-time All-Star is batting .225 with 29 hits, two doubles, three triples, four home runs, 20 runs, 10 RBIs and two stolen bases in 33 games. His .225 average is the lowest of his career.

New York Mets Right Now

Despite the win on Sunday, the Mets remain in last place of the National League East at 37-53, which is 16 games behind the Atlanta Braves. Additionally, the Mets are 11.5 games removed from a Wild Card position, as the team is currently tied with the Rockies and Giants for fewest wins in the National League. They have gone 3-7 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta will make his 19th start of the season for the Mets. He enters Monday’s outing with a 5-7 record and a 4.81 ERA in 95.1 innings this season. With Peralta set to hit free agency after the season, he has been named as a possible trade candidate this season.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 7/6 M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS R. López SP”

At 52-36, the Braves remain in first place in the National League East. Despite this, they have gone only 4-6 over their last 10 games.