: Mets Facing Infield Logjam: 2 Trade Packages to Move Brett Baty This Offseason

The New York Mets, despite slogging through a rough season and a midsummer fire sale, could find themself in the middle of another trade that could pay dividends. Utility man Brett Baty’s late surge at the plate increased his trade value. As a result, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns could end up flipping Baty for either prospects or purchasing help, whether in the bullpen or rotation. Either way, Baty’s production will help shape the team starting next year.

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Late Surge

Before today’s game, over the last 58 games, since June 30, the infielder owns a .282 average with an .820 OPS. Moreover, Baty’s barrel connection rate of 10.3% is well above the MLB average of 7.6%. Basically, Baty puts the best part of the bat on the ball more frequently than most players. Similarly, his exit velocity of 90.5 mph is higher than the MLB average (89.9). Sp, what do all these numbers mean? Baty hits the ball harder than the average player, with regularity. Some fans believe that the hot stove needs to be warmed for Baty.

“The Mets have Jefferson Rojas and Mitch Voit, who both can play 2B next year. That means Baty could be out of a job. They’ll be smart to move him off a decent ending to his season. Do not fall for this hot streak at the end. Move him while he has any value.”

The Mets have Jefferson Rojas and Mitch Voit, who both can play 2B next year. That means Baty could be out of a job. They be smart to move him off a decent ending to his season. Do not fall for this hot streak at the end. Move him while he has any value. — starblazer (@01Starblazer) September 24, 2026

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It’s almost as if folks forget Brett Baty was good in 2024 (109 wRC+). I’m not saying he should start 162 games next season (there won’t be 162 games), but I think he’s shown he can have value as a utility player. — Alterraun⚡ (@Hockfan445) September 24, 2026

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Logjam

As the tweet mentioned, prospects Rojas and Voit could figure into the situation sooner than later. Rojas, acquired in the Clay Holmes deal with the Chicago Cubs, is the team’s top prospect. This season, at two Double-A stops and his current tenure in Triple-A Syracuse, has seen the infielder make huge strides. Between the stops, the 21-year-old slugged 27 home runs with 93 RBI, also stealing 21 bases in 28 attempts.

Similarly, Voit, the Mets’ 2025 first-round draft pick, between his start in Double-A and eventual call-up to Syracuse, is hitting. 273 with 13 home runs and 59 runs batted in, with an .802 OPS. On top of that, the 21-year-old stole 45 bases in 51 chances.

Brett Baty has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the last 30 days. His 209 wRC+ ranks third in MLB behind Rafael Devers and Elly De La Cruz during that span. For the season, he’s been a solid defender at 2B (3 OAA), 3B (1 OAA) and LF (1 OAA). — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) September 24, 2026

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Pay Day

Working in the Mets’ favor is that Baty has become arbitration-eligible. Additionally, Stearns prefers controllable talent. Under those circumstances, sending him elsewhere in exchange for talent makes sense. Yet, what teams would be interested?

Potential Trade Suitors

Believe it or not, the Mets have a bunch of possible trade destinations for Baty, and the yield could be fairly decent. For example, the Seattle Mariners need help at third base. Neither Brendan Donovan nor Weston Wilson possesses the power ceiling that Baty owns at third. In return, catching prospect Luke Stevenson could be the target. Francisco Alvarez can hit, but his eroding offensive skills make him difficult to keep behind the plate.

Houston may seem like a stretch because third baseman Isaac Paredes is enjoying a strong season for the first-place team. Still, he is eligible for arbitration and may ask for more than Houston can provide. In addition, having a lefty bat that can play three infield positions would grant Houston flexibility.

Baty continues to help the Mets slide towards respectability, but his hot conclusion could be the stamp out of town that both parties can use to get a fresh start.