Mets Get Critical Update on Francisco Lindor’s Return Date

The New York Mets are desperate for a jolt of life, and Francisco Lindor could be on the way soon to help deliver it.

The All-Star shortstop has been out since suffering a calf injury in April, but took a major step toward returning this week when he took the field for Double-A Binghamton. Lindor had a strong performance in the rehab assignment, paving the way for his impending return to Queens.

Francisco Lindor on Track to Return

Lindor was able to play six innings for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the team’s Double-A affiliate, going 1-for-4 with a hit in his first at-bat in nearly two full months. As SI.com’s Mike Phillips reported, the Mets had already been ramping up Lindor’s activity ahead of the assignment.

“The rehab assignment marked Lindor’s first official plate appearances since injuring his calf back in late April,” Phillips reported. “The calf issue has sidelined Lindor for nearly two months, but he has ramped up his activity level this week, participating in multiple simulated games at Citi Field prior to going out on rehab.”

Because the Mets got some extra work for Lindor before the trip to Binghamton, his return could be coming sooner, with a decision expected before the end of the weekend.

“The idea behind those games is that it will cut down on the amount of rehab games Lindor needs before returning to the Mets’ lineup,” Phillips wrote. “The current plan calls for Lindor to get an off day tomorrow and play in another rehab game on Sunday with either Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse before deciding on the next steps.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the team trusts Lindor to make a decision for himself after spending a weekend in Binghamton.