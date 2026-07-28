Mets Cut Ties With 24-Year-Old Outfield Prospect Before Trade Deadline

The New York Mets are doing some organizational trimming ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline.

The organization on Tuesday released prospect Sam Biller from the Brooklyn Cyclones, the transaction log on MILB.com noted. The 24-year-old outfielder had been with the team since signing as an undrafted free agent last year, but failed to find his place within the organization and now will need to find a new team.

Mets Cut Loose Undrafted Prospect

Biller spent time across the organization’s farm system over the last two years, reaching the Triple-A Syracuse Mets for three games. He had a total of 197 at-bats with 45 hits and 17RBIs, hitting a slash line of .228/.346/.661.

Biller spent time at Loyola Marymount and UConn before signing with the Mets, turning in some strong performances.

“Was Perfect Game National Player of the Week after going 12-19 with four doubles, five home runs, 17 runs batted in from 4/29-5/4,” the UConn website noted. “The week included a three home run and six RBI game at Villanova (5/2). Totaled 17 multi-hit games and 15 multi-RBI games. Second longest hit streak on the team with 16. Collected first hit as a Husky vs. Stetson (2/14). Hit first home run in a win vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt (3/2). Hit a grand slam home run in win at Miami (3/7).”

Mets Expected to Make More Subtractions

The Mets are set for many more player exits over the coming week, with the team one of the few committed sellers for the upcoming trade deadline. While the team is expected to focus on players with expiring contracts, ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez suggested the team could also make a blockbuster move, shipping face-of-the-franchise Francisco Lindor to the next borough over.

“The Yankees need to address shortstop and could use another difference-making player with Aaron Judge nursing a rib injury,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lindor, who has full no-trade protection at this point, can stay in New York and play for a contender. And the Mets would be able to shed a big contract while breaking up the Lindor dynamic with Juan Soto, which clearly is not working.”

Gonzalez added that the Mets would likely need to eat some of Lindor’s salary, and still won’t be able to land the most coveted prospect from the Yankees.

“How much of Lindor’s remaining contract — five years and $160 million after this season — the Mets are willing to absorb will impact what kind of talent they want back,” Gonzalez wrote. “The Yankees wouldn’t offer George Lombard Jr. — who can come up and play third base, another position of need. But maybe they can offer another shortstop in Dax Kilby, last year’s 39th overall pick.”