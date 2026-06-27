Mets’ Announcer Gary Cohen Sends a Strong Message on Carlos Mendoza Firing

Today, the New York Mets parted ways with manager Carlos Mendoza after a pitiful start to the season. Subsequently, Gary Cohen has had enough of the Mets’ decisions this season.

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Although many fans have pointed out that Mendoza had nothing to do with roster construction, his record since taking over the Mets is well below .500.

The Mets are 34-48, as of June 26, and their season is all but over.

Big-time signings, including Bo Bichette and Devin Williams, are having career-worst seasons, and there doesn’t seem to be much hope for 2026.

The Mets announced that Andy Green will be taking over in the meantime as interim manager.

Green famously managed the Padres and was once called out by outfielder Wil Myers on a Twitch Fortnite stream for his managerial decisions.

Out of all the many reactions made in reference to Mendoza’s firing, Mets’ play-by-play announcer Cohen might’ve had the best recantation. He recently made a post on Instagram, explaining his thoughts.

Gary Cohen Speaks on Mendoza’s Firing

Here’s what Gary Cohen had to say:

“It’s always the case that when a team is struggling the way the Mets are that the manager is the first to go,” said Cohen. “He’s probably the least culpable of everybody who has contributed to this morass of a season the Mets are in. Injuries have played a part. Poor decisions by the front office have played a part. Guys underperforming their expectations have played a part. …

He continued, “Mendy was a great communicator. He still is, and he’ll get another job somewhere else. But the Mets had to do something. This is the move that teams make. Maybe it’ll make a difference, maybe it won’t, but I feel bad for Carlos Mendoza. It’s not his fault that this team is 13 games under .500, and I’m sure he’ll get another opportunity at some point down the road.”

Cohen’s synopsis of the firing is spot on, as the Mets’ problems on the field don’t stem from anyone near the starting nine. Not even the one who was writing the lineup–and fans are going bananas over the decision.

Social Media Reacts to the Mets’ Firing of Manager

Here’s what people are saying:

SNY Mets: “Juan Soto says he wasn’t expecting Carlos Mendoza‘s firing: ‘There are moves every day here. You see bullpen guys going up and down, trades, starters moving to the bullpen. You’re always expecting those moves. Seeing Mendoza, it’s just tough.’”

Foul Territory: “Mr. Met was dancing behind Steve Gelbs as he was discussing the firing of Carlos Mendoza.”

Wild Card Sports: “However, was Carlos Mendoza the real issue of this team? Or should we look at their team’s ‘leader’ & starting shortstop that has a .600 OPS, looks mentally lost on the field, and has been dividing the locker room since last season.”

SNY Mets: “Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling join @gappleSNY and @Todd_Zeile on Mets Pre Game Live to react to the Mets’ firing of Carlos Mendoza.”

MLB Network: “Albert Pujols reacts to the Mets firing Carlos Mendoza after their 34-47 start to the season.”