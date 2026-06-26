Jordan Walker Deserved Better From Cardinals Fans and MLB Fans Alike

The St. Louis Cardinals’ breakout sensation Jordan Walker didn’t find himself in the finals for All-Star fan voting.

This season, Walker really turned his career around after two back-to-back barn burners.

The young outfielder currently has an OPS near the .900 mark and improved defense in right field. Additionally, his cannon of an arm and moonshot home runs have brought back fans to Busch Stadium.

Unfortunately, those same fans weren’t able to vote Walker into this year’s All-Star game.

Walker finished two spots outside of the finalist mark of the top six outfield vote-getters. Somehow, he was far behind Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, whose season pales in comparison to Walker’s.

Although Cardinal fans have been through three seasons of mediocrity and have every right to be untrusting of the front office, Walker deserved better.

Consequently, the fan voting system this year has sparked some major debate. It’ll be interesting to see how MLB responds amid the current CBA negotiations.

Whatever ends up happening, Walker was snubbed. He can still make the team via a player vote, but it shouldn’t have come to that–and lots of fans agree.

Social Media Reacts to Walker Missing the All-Star Game

MLBbro.com: “Jordan Walker & James Wood aren’t even Top 5 in NL All-Star Voting for outfielders. @charlesnyonga says the system is broken.”

Derick Goold: “Jordan Walker finishes 200k-ish shy of the final ballot for the three starting outfield spots. The player vote can still carry him to the #AllStarGame. #stlcards.”

Ethan Hannaford: “Love the #STLCards players going all in on their support for Jordan Walker getting voted onto the National League’s All Star Game roster.”

@Schmitty_94: “JJ Wetherholt has triple the WAR this season that Ernie Clement has yet Wetherholt won’t be an All Star and Ernie Clement has over 2m votes. The two biggest snubs in baseball are on the same team: Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt.”

JANDY: “Jordan Walker not a finalist. Actually, burn the voting system. He’s having a better season than most of these guys. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Tamar Sher: “I mean HAS to be an All-Star. Jordan Walker had an RBI in the first, then a three-run homer in the 4th. #stlcards.”

@mrbigjerry_: “We are heading into an All-Star game where AT LEAST one of: James Wood, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jordan Walker, Corbin Carroll, Bryan Reynolds will be missing the All-Star game off original voting because of stupid ass fan-voting and the takeover that Braves, Dodgers, and Phillies fans have on a yearly basis. Shit the fact that Ernie Clement is already locked in is bullshit in itself. You can’t convince me Andy Pages, Teoscar Hernandez, and a Ronald Acuña Jr deserve to be on the finalist ballot over any of the five aforementioned guys. Either expand the total number of finalists for each position (3 for infield, 10 for outfield) or get rid of the fan-vote altogether.”

Cardinals Right Now

Today, June 25, the Cardinals‘ game against the D-Backs was postponed.

They’ll make up the game on July 23.

On June 26, St. Louis will face the Atlanta Braves and send Michael McGreevy to the hill.

St. Louis is approaching a pivotal point in its season.